58-year-old married couple died side by side in Miami landslide



Gladys and Antonio Lozano lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers.

Photo: Facebook / Courtesy

Antonio and Gladys Lozano literally spent their lives together. The couple had been married for 58 years and died side by side in the collapse of the Champlain Towers.

“They told me they were in bed together. That is the end of the romantic story, ”his son Sergio told CBS Miami.

Rescuers found the bodies in the bed they shared on the ninth floor of the collapsed south tower.

Next month, the couple would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversaryInstead, the two children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren will attend his funeral.

Sergio said that his parents’ story began when they were 12 years old, they lived in Cuba. It continued after Lozano moved to the United States and they married in Miami Beach in the early 1960s.

“My dad would tell my mom: ‘If you die, I don’t even know how to fry an egg, I’m going to die.’ My mom said (that) if my dad died, ‘I don’t know how to pay the bills.’ He always told my mother: ‘Don’t worry, I’ll do it for you,’ “the son told the television station.

Sergio had dined with his parents a few hours before the collapse, even when he heard his mother hug her husband and kiss him good night.

When Sergio found out that his parents’ building had collapsed, he couldn’t believe it. He was in Champlain East.

He said he opened the door to his apartment and leaned out to discover that the building had “disappeared.” His wife didn’t believe him.

“My parents’ apartment is not there!”Sergio remembers telling his wife.

Although they died together, Sergio believes that it was not fair that they died like this. “It is not fair, to be crushed, destroyed, it is not fair,” he said.

So far 16 bodies have been recovered. Rescuers are looking for almost 150 missing people and there is hope that some will make it out alive, but bad weather looms and that could complicate the work.