58% of Republicans support Biden’s economic plan



President Biden adds support to his infrastructure plan.

Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / Getty Images

58% of Republicans support the president’s economic package Joe biden, with which it promotes investment in infrastructure and job creation.

This was revealed by a survey of Invest in America / Data for Progress and it is an important support for the current government.

Democrats’ support for the president’s project is 71%, while 64% of independents express their support.

“More than 70% of those surveyed support investment in all aspects of the economy”, indicates the report.

The Biden-powered American Jobs Plan will invest $ 400 billion in the care economy, starting with creating new and better jobs for caregivers.

It is part of the $ 2.25 billion package that the president sent to Congress for approval.

Among other things, it seeks to expand access to quality and affordable home or community care for elderly relatives and people with disabilities.

“These investments will help hundreds of thousands of Americans finally get the long-term services and support they need.”said the government, which shared the results of the survey. “At the same time (they) will create new jobs and offer care workers a raise in pay, bigger benefits and the opportunity to organize or join a union and bargain collectively.”

President Biden has defended his economic project, while more experts join in and highlight the benefits, considering that it is the best time to invest in the country, after the crises caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the revival of the economy that the American Rescue Plan is providing.