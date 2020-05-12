According to a Kaspersky report, 34 percent of employees in Mexico have received COVID-19-related phishing emails

According to the recent report of Kaspersky, “In what way has the COVID-19 our way of working “, the 58 percent of Mexican employees who work from home still you have not received any guidance specific or training to raise awareness on issues of cybersecurity.

Although it may be more difficult to control IT security (information technology) and corporate data remotely, threats still persist.

For example, 34 percent of employees in Mexico say they have received phishing emails related to the COVID-19.

Accidental downloading of malicious content from such an email can cause users to devices get infected and that the company’s data is compromised.

To avoid such risks, it is important for organizations to educate staff about cybersecurity.

Now that employees are facing the huge change it represents Work from home, it is important for companies to ensure that their staff can work as they normally would, Kaspersky says.

Keeping employees protected becomes a difficult task, as many resources are needed to enable secure access to the services they need to do their job properly.

Therefore, establishing effective cybersecurity measures is essential, since remote work can also bring new risks, such as increased attacks by spam and phishing, the connection to insecure WiFi spots or the use of applications by employees, not approved by the IT department (Shadow IT).

Many employees have also increased the use of “Shadow It”, such as videoconferences (49 percent), instant messaging (59 percent) or file storage services (50 percent).

It is difficult to keep things as usual when everything has to change so drastically. As employees try to adapt to the new reality of working from home, IT and cybersecurity teams are under pressure to ensure they continue to work safely. Cyber ​​incidents would only add to the challenge of this challenge, so it is important to remain vigilant and ensure that remote work is also a safe job, ”says Andrey Dankevich, senior manager of Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky offers the following recommendations to make remote work safe:

Make sure employees know who to contact if they face an IT or security problem. Pay special attention to employees who have to work from personal devices: offer specific tips on safety policies. Schedule basic training on safety awareness for employees. This can be done online and should cover essential practices such as account and password management, email security, endpoint security, and web browsing. Put in place measures to protect corporate data and devices: password protection, encryption working devices and data backups. Make sure devices, software, applications and services are kept up-to-date with the latest available patches. Install trusted security software, such as Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, on all endpoints , including mobile devices. This also helps to ensure that only approved online services are used for business purposes, reducing the risks of Shadow IT.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital