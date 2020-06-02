So far, 5,759 credits have been approved for domestic workers and independent workers.

This Monday the Ministry of Economy In conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute, they announced the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

The solidarity loans and the Welfare Census are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with interest. This scheme will include support for domestic workers and freelancers.

Solidarity credits to the word

The head of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, announced that, so far, they have been approved 5 thousand 759 credits for domestic workers and freelancers.

Oak grove He explained that there are other actions that the IMSS with which guidance and attention is provided to the beneficiaries online or through telephone calls.

Total, thousand 913 people provide care to those who request it.

He reported that they continue to provide care to right holders on the following topics:

According to the New normal, most of the consultations were on the following topics:

Robledo took the opportunity to publicize the recognition obtained by the IMSS for the attention of beneficiaries in social networks and by phone.

Credits to the word through the Census of Well-being

The Secretary of the Economy, Graciela Márquez, announced that resources from 369 thousand 293 credits.

About Solidarity Market, the Secretary of Economy, reported that there is already 3 thousand 660 companies registered on the platform.

Wellness sessions

Rocío Mejía, program coordinator Tandas for Well-Being, recalled that this program is part of the comprehensive plans of the Government of Mexico to support inhabitants of areas of high and very high marginalization.

Mejía explained that this program aims to boost the economy through the microeconomics.

He indicated that, so far, they have been granted 90.2 thousand batches of a goal of 508 thousand for 2020.

In addition to receiving the resources, the beneficiaries have the possibility of receiving training about their business.

Mejía indicated that due to the contingency due to COVID-19, an extension in payments has been arranged for up to three months.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital