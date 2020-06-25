TO Antoine Griezmann things don’t work out for him in his first season as a Barcelona player. The French footballer arrived at the Camp Nou with the deserved star vitola, but their numbers do not say the same and the return to competition after the break due to the coronavirus, it does not seem to be aimed at endorsing statistics.

It had been six years since we didn’t see a Griezmann so statistically dull, something that adds to the mental plane, in which sometimes leaves no room for consideration that his adaptation to Barcelona is being good. In the last seven league games, including all after the break, Antoine has failed to directly produce a single goal for his team. That is to say, does not add goals or assists in the last 573 minutes of game.

This data is indicative of the moment the French footballer is going through. Griezmann is one of the great players on the planet in terms of the production of goals and assists, but in this Messi Barça, in which the teammates do not look for him too much and when they do, it is not in the best positions, he has not found its hollow face to goal. In 37 games between the League and the Champions, Antoine has only been able to score 10 goals and distribute 4 assists, the last goal against Napoli in San Paolo, on February 25.