Approximately 57,000 students in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the Covid-19 originated, returned to school today, since a strict 76-day closure was lifted in the city.

Not all students are back in classrooms, only the last year preparing for the national college entrance exam. It is not yet known when high school students will return.

The pictures show the students practicing social distancing measures and making them enter the classrooms while wearing masks.

Students from a secondary school in Wuhan. Photo: Feature China / Barcroft Media via .

This move is the latest sign that life in the worst-hit Chinese city is seemingly returning to normal.

Meanwhile, the authorities are taking precautions, since the schedules have been staggered, the desks keep a great distance and the size of the groups has been reduced, in addition to monitoring the temperature of the students, according to ..

Students pass the body temperature detector at the entrance to a high school in Wuhan. Photo: Feature China / Barcroft Media via .

Wuhan, the area where the coronavirus originated, lifted his strict lock of 11 million people on April 8, 2020, after 76 days, which means that internal travel restrictions were reduced and healthy residents could now leave the city, which is the capital of Hubei province.

By: Isabel Togoh

Students eat lunch at a high school in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Photo: Feature China / Barcroft Media via .

