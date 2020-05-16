In this way, the removal of the aggressor from the marital home has been ordered; In addition, it is prohibited to disturb or intimidate the victim and the obligation to provide food to the family, among other measures.

Karina Cancino

Tepic.- From the social confinement imposed in Nayarit by the health crisis by Covid-19, Judges of First Instance of the Judicial Power of Nayarit have received 66 petitions for family violence protection, of which 57 have been granted, for women, girls, boys and adolescents, as well as for the elderly.

These data were offered by the president of the state’s Superior Court of Justice, Ismael González Parra, who specified that of the 66 requests for protection orders received in the Courts -from March 17 to May 14- 5 have been denied and 4 are yet to be resolved.

According to data from the General Secretariat for Court Agreements, 43 protection orders have been granted in Tepic’s family courts; 6 in the mixed courts of San Blas, 1 in that of Tecuala; in addition to 5 in the civil courts of Santiago Ixcuintla; 3 in that of Bucerías, and most of them have been for psycho-emotional, verbal, patrimonial or economic violence where the aggressors are mainly, spouses and concubines.

“We have been giving this service through the family courts (…); Protective measures have been issued against problems that have arisen during the pandemic. Families have been at home for a long time, some are stressed and it has caused them problems to coexist in a confinement, and it has undoubtedly caused some type of violence at home; that is why we have had to attend to them with the help of the Ministry of Security and the Prosecutor’s Office, and we have had to reach the point of removing the aggressor from the home, ”said presiding magistrate Ismael González Parra.

The protections that have been granted in the Judicial Power have to do with the removal of the aggressor from the conjugal home, and where appropriate, to reintegrate the victim to that home; in addition to that the the aggressor has a prohibition to disturb or intimidate the victim and an obligation to provide food to the family, among other measures.

“The aforementioned orders are acts of protection of a civil or family nature, very personal and non-transferable, of urgent application to protect the victims of family violence and are issued by the Judges within 24 hours after learning of the facts,” stated the president of the TSJ.

Protection orders can be requested from a judge with jurisdiction in family matters by the victim herself, by people close to her or by someone who has knowledge of the violence and does not need a lawyer for the request, nor does it require special formalities to process it.

“We have detected that not only is there an aggressor, but in some cases the father and mother are the aggressors of the minors and for this reason, we give the Prosecutor’s office a view because there may be a crime and must be investigated, ”said González Parra.

Article 453 of the Code of Civil Procedures for the State of Nayarit establishes that “the Family Judge shall be empowered to intervene ex officio in matters affecting the family, especially in the case of minors and food, and issues related to violence family, decreeing measures that tend to preserve (the family) and protect its members. “