Do you know that scrap left over from another job? So, even if it is a small fabric, it is perfect for you to learn how to make fabric yo – yo and start decorating the most varied pieces with a lot of creativity.

For those who do not know it yet, the yo – yo is a simple craft to make, cheap and versatile. Clothes, decorative ornaments, accessories and quilts can receive yo – yo applications to gain a “new look”.

This craft technique has existed for over 150 years here in Brazil. It even got its name because of a synonym: gossip. They say that women got together to talk and embroider together. Hence the name of this super famous craft.

And the most interesting thing is that anyone can learn how to make yo – yo – even those who are not very skilled with crafts. Today, we will prove it to you with a simple step by step, accompanied by beautiful inspirations for you to decorate your home and renew your wardrobe with tips on how to make yo – yo. Check out!

List of materials

Don’t worry because you don’t have to spend a lot of money to learn how to make fabric yo – yo. The bill of materials contains only items you already have at home, such as:

Scissors;

Fabric or patchwork;

Needle for sewing;

Line;

Cardboard mold with the color of your choice.

Ah, it is worth remembering that this list of materials is useful for learning how to make different yo – yos, such as the square and the yo – yo flower.

How to make fabric yo – yo: Step by step

Although it is an easy technique to make, it is better that you take a simple fabric to train as you make yo – yo and, only when you are already making the yo – yo flower, invest in bigger pieces, like a bedspread.

Learn the step by step below on how to make yo – yo to start decorating different pieces of your home:

Make a round mold for the yo – yo. Use glasses, lids or even an old CD to mark the yo – yo;

Trace the pattern on the back of the fabric using a pen or pencil;

Cut the circle with scissors;

Fold a part of the fabric inward, just to have a beautiful finish;

Baste the entire edge of the fabric: It is a simple stitch, which enters and leaves the fabric;

After basting, pull the thread to leave the fabric wrinkled;

Adjust the yo – yo with your hand to ensure that it looks the way you like it.

Ready! Now you know how to make yo – yo.

2. Follow the step by step how to make yo – yo – Via: Pinterest

Special tip: It is worth remembering that the size of the yo – yo is according to its mold. The yo – yo will always be half the size of your mold. So think about it when choosing where to use the yo – yo to decorate and start as you do yo – yo.

Oh, and if you want, after following the step by step how to make yo – yo, you can also decorate the center of it with buttons and stones, so it looks even more like a flower.

How to make square yo – yo

In addition to the simple model, you can also learn how to make square yo – yo. The idea is the same as the traditional one, what changes is the mold of the yo – yo is made according to the shape of the yo – yo.

The square yo – yo can be used to decorate as much as the simple yo – yo flower, such as bedspreads, decorative pillows and even decorative objects.

3. How to make square and colorful yo – yo: Via: Pinterest

Check out a complete step by step of how to make square yo – yo:

Cut the fabric into squares;

Fold the fabric in half and then in half again to mark the center;

Take one end of the fabric and take it to the center of the yo – yo.

Do the same with the other 3 tips and baste the tips.

Repeat the process;

Finally, fold the ends outwards and leave the center wrinkled in the center with the square sides.

How to make yo – yo flower

Another way of making a yo – yo is in the shape of a flower, which can be used to decorate birthday parties, souvenirs and even become an accessory such as hair clips and bows. It looks beautiful!

4. How to make yo – yo flower to decorate your home – Via: Pinterest

Unlike the simple step by step, how to make yo – yo flower is a little more elaborate, because you will have to make petal by petal on the same line to form a beautiful flower.

See below the step by step how to make yo – yo flower to decorate your home:

Cut out 5 circles of the same size;

Fold one of the fabric circles in half;

Fold in half again to have ¼;

Baste the bottom of the fabric, leaving the tip upwards;

Repeat the process with the other circles, using the same line;

Finish the line to form the flower;

Finish with a button in the center of the flower as a finish.

5. How to make yo – yo flower step by step super simple – Via: Drika Artesanato

How to make quilt

Bedspreads are beautiful options to decorate the bed, don’t you think? You can learn to make yo – yo bedspread in the size that is most interesting for your room and choose the most beautiful colors too.

However, how to make a yo – yo quilt requires patience and caprice, as you will need to make many yo – yos to finish the quilt. So keep in mind that the bigger the yo – yo, the less pieces you need to make.

6. Children’s bedroom with yo – y bedspread – Via: Pinterest

Follow the step by step:

Choose the type of yo – yo of your bedspread (simple, square or flower);

Determine the size of your bedspread and start making yo – yos of the size you want.

After all the yo – yos are ready, sew each other, forming your quilt.

Make strong and firm points so that the bedspread does not come loose.

Where to use the yo – yo?

As we said, you can use the technique of how to make yo – yo to decorate any room in your home. But, if you want inspirations from the best places to apply yo – yo, check out our list below with instructions and beautiful inspirations on how to make yo – yo decorate your home creatively. Get inspired!

Pillows;

Bedspreads;

Bedside lamp;

Table runner;

Clothes;

House ornaments;

Yo – yo rug.

Check out our gallery on how to make different yo – yos

