Do you know that scrap left over from another job? So, even if it is a small fabric, it is perfect for you to learn how to make fabric yo – yo and start decorating the most varied pieces with a lot of creativity.
For those who do not know it yet, the yo – yo is a simple craft to make, cheap and versatile. Clothes, decorative ornaments, accessories and quilts can receive yo – yo applications to gain a “new look”.
This craft technique has existed for over 150 years here in Brazil. It even got its name because of a synonym: gossip. They say that women got together to talk and embroider together. Hence the name of this super famous craft.
1. How to make yo – yo to decorate home pillows – Via: Pinterest
And the most interesting thing is that anyone can learn how to make yo – yo – even those who are not very skilled with crafts. Today, we will prove it to you with a simple step by step, accompanied by beautiful inspirations for you to decorate your home and renew your wardrobe with tips on how to make yo – yo. Check out!
List of materials
Don’t worry because you don’t have to spend a lot of money to learn how to make fabric yo – yo. The bill of materials contains only items you already have at home, such as:
Scissors;
Fabric or patchwork;
Needle for sewing;
Line;
Cardboard mold with the color of your choice.
Ah, it is worth remembering that this list of materials is useful for learning how to make different yo – yos, such as the square and the yo – yo flower.
How to make fabric yo – yo: Step by step
Although it is an easy technique to make, it is better that you take a simple fabric to train as you make yo – yo and, only when you are already making the yo – yo flower, invest in bigger pieces, like a bedspread.
Learn the step by step below on how to make yo – yo to start decorating different pieces of your home:
Make a round mold for the yo – yo. Use glasses, lids or even an old CD to mark the yo – yo;
Trace the pattern on the back of the fabric using a pen or pencil;
Cut the circle with scissors;
Fold a part of the fabric inward, just to have a beautiful finish;
Baste the entire edge of the fabric: It is a simple stitch, which enters and leaves the fabric;
After basting, pull the thread to leave the fabric wrinkled;
Adjust the yo – yo with your hand to ensure that it looks the way you like it.
Ready! Now you know how to make yo – yo.
2. Follow the step by step how to make yo – yo – Via: Pinterest
Special tip: It is worth remembering that the size of the yo – yo is according to its mold. The yo – yo will always be half the size of your mold. So think about it when choosing where to use the yo – yo to decorate and start as you do yo – yo.
Oh, and if you want, after following the step by step how to make yo – yo, you can also decorate the center of it with buttons and stones, so it looks even more like a flower.
How to make square yo – yo
In addition to the simple model, you can also learn how to make square yo – yo. The idea is the same as the traditional one, what changes is the mold of the yo – yo is made according to the shape of the yo – yo.
The square yo – yo can be used to decorate as much as the simple yo – yo flower, such as bedspreads, decorative pillows and even decorative objects.
3. How to make square and colorful yo – yo: Via: Pinterest
Check out a complete step by step of how to make square yo – yo:
Cut the fabric into squares;
Fold the fabric in half and then in half again to mark the center;
Take one end of the fabric and take it to the center of the yo – yo.
Do the same with the other 3 tips and baste the tips.
Repeat the process;
Finally, fold the ends outwards and leave the center wrinkled in the center with the square sides.
How to make yo – yo flower
Another way of making a yo – yo is in the shape of a flower, which can be used to decorate birthday parties, souvenirs and even become an accessory such as hair clips and bows. It looks beautiful!
4. How to make yo – yo flower to decorate your home – Via: Pinterest
Unlike the simple step by step, how to make yo – yo flower is a little more elaborate, because you will have to make petal by petal on the same line to form a beautiful flower.
See below the step by step how to make yo – yo flower to decorate your home:
Cut out 5 circles of the same size;
Fold one of the fabric circles in half;
Fold in half again to have ¼;
Baste the bottom of the fabric, leaving the tip upwards;
Repeat the process with the other circles, using the same line;
Finish the line to form the flower;
Finish with a button in the center of the flower as a finish.
5. How to make yo – yo flower step by step super simple – Via: Drika Artesanato
How to make quilt
Bedspreads are beautiful options to decorate the bed, don’t you think? You can learn to make yo – yo bedspread in the size that is most interesting for your room and choose the most beautiful colors too.
However, how to make a yo – yo quilt requires patience and caprice, as you will need to make many yo – yos to finish the quilt. So keep in mind that the bigger the yo – yo, the less pieces you need to make.
6. Children’s bedroom with yo – y bedspread – Via: Pinterest
Follow the step by step:
Choose the type of yo – yo of your bedspread (simple, square or flower);
Determine the size of your bedspread and start making yo – yos of the size you want.
After all the yo – yos are ready, sew each other, forming your quilt.
Make strong and firm points so that the bedspread does not come loose.
Where to use the yo – yo?
As we said, you can use the technique of how to make yo – yo to decorate any room in your home. But, if you want inspirations from the best places to apply yo – yo, check out our list below with instructions and beautiful inspirations on how to make yo – yo decorate your home creatively. Get inspired!
Pillows;
Bedspreads;
Bedside lamp;
Table runner;
Clothes;
House ornaments;
Yo – yo rug.
Check out our gallery on how to make different yo – yos
7. How to make yo – yo for decorated pillow – Via: Pinterest
8. How to make yo – yo to decorate living room pillows – Via: Pinterest
9. Learn a simple technique of how to make yo – yo – Via: Pinterest
10. How to make colorful and printed fabric yo – y with patchwork – Via: Pinterest
11. How to make a yo – yo bedspread – Via: Coisinhas Pinterest
12. How to make yo – yo to form beautiful colorful quilts – Via: Pinterest
13. How to make yo – yo for bedspread – Via: Pinterest
14. How to make yo – yo for colorful bedspread – Via: Pinterest
15. How to make yo – yo for kids bedspread – Via: Pinterest
16. How to make a flower yo – yo to decorate a children’s room – Via: Tua Casa
17. How to make yo – yo to decorate your clothes – Via: Pinterest
18. How to make yo – yo for bedroom – Via: Pinterest
19. How to make colorful yo – yo – Via: Pinterest
20. How to make colorful yo – yo for bedroom – Via: Pinterest
21. How to make colorful yo – yo: Via: Pinterest
22. How to make colorful yo – yo to have different and beautiful coasters – Via: Pinterest
23. How to make different yo – yos with button for decoration – Via: Pinterest
24. How to make yo – yo with blue fabric – Via: Revista Artesanato
25. How to make yo – yo with printed fabric – Via: Revista Artesanato
26. How to make yo – yo to decorate face towel – Via: Pinterest
27. You can make a beautiful fabric coaster – Via: Pinterest
28. How to make yo – yo to decorate the house with handicrafts – Via: Pinterest
29. How to make a flower yo – yo with felt sheets – Via: Jenny plumb blog
30. How to make yo – yo to decorate the house – Via: Pinterest
31. How to make yo – yo on the blanket – Via: Pinterest
32. How to make yo – yo with round mold – Via: Pinterest
33. How to make yo – yo on the handmade cushion – Via: Noivas Casadas
34. How to make yo – yo in children’s clothes – Via: Pinterest
35. How to make different yo – yos on the dish towel – Via: Pinterest
36. How to make yo – yo for accessories – Via: Pinterest
37. How to make yo – yo for table runner – Via: Pinterest
38. How to make yo – yo for bedspread – Via: Pinterest
39. How to make yo – yo for decoration – Via: Pinterest
40. How to make yo – yo for bed linen – Via: Recipe do Dia
41. How to make square yo – yo: Via: Pinterest
42. How to make yo – yo for children’s clothes – Via: Pinterest
43. How to make yo – yo for dinner table – Via: Pinterest
44. How to make square and colorful yo – yo for cushion – Via: Pinterest
45. How to make square yo – yo for cushion – Via: Pinterest
46. How to make a yo – yo – Via: Quitandoca
47. How to make yo-yo rug – Via: Pinterest
48. Fuxico na roupa – Via: Pinterest
49. The yo – yo can be used to decorate your home too – Via: Pinterest
50. Picture frame with yo – yo, learn how to make different yo – yo to decorate your home – Via: Pinterest
51. Clothes decorated with fuxico – Via: Pinterest
52. Fuxico cushion for home decoration – Via: Pinterest
53. Colorful yo – yo bedspread for bedroom – Via: Pinterest
54. Fuxico bedspread – Via: Pinterest
55. How to make a yo – yo bedspread to brighten up the room – Via: Pinterest
56. How to make colorful yo – yo bedspread, just learn how to make simple yo – yo and know how to combine colors – Via: Pinterest
57. Yo-yo lamp to decorate the living room, learn how to make yo-yo – Via: Pinterest
