Cruz Azul turns 56 on the top circuit of Mexican soccer. On June 6, 1964 we debuted against Monterrey as a visitor.

The Machine is a team full of history. On a day like today but in 1964, Cruz Azul played its first game in the First Division of Mexican soccer.

We face Monterrey at the Tecnológico stadium.

The final result was four goals for one in favor of the locals, however, the best was yet to come.

This was the lineup that Jorge Marik sent to the field of play:

Jesus Garcia

Roberto Reynoso

Francisco Ulibarri

Rafael Padilla

Hector Pulido

Porfirio Gutiérrez

Fernando Bustos

Raúl Arellano

Hilario Diaz

Raúl Herrera

Jesus Perez

The first goal in the history of The Blue Machine in the First Division was the work of Raúl Arellano.

Thus began a story riddled with successes in the maximum circuit of Mexican soccer for Cruz Azul.

We had to work and be patient so that, on date 3 of the 64-65 season, our first victory in the First Division came. It was on June 21, 1964 against Oro, at the Jalisco stadium. The final score was three for two in favor of the light-blue and the scorers were Hilario Díaz and a double by Guadalupe Díaz.

In 56 years in the First Division we have won 8 league titles, 6 CONCACAF, 4 cups, 2 Champion of Champions and a Super MX Cup.

