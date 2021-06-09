56% of Spaniards perceive that there has not been enough control during the pandemic

Image of an ICU. (Photo: .)

55.8% of Spaniards consider that, given the risks of the pandemic, both the Government of the nation and the regional executives should have taken more control measures, 19 points more than in the last survey of the Sociological Research Center (CIS) when 37% of those surveyed thought so.

According to the fourth CIS study “Effects and consequences of the coronavirus”, carried out in May on a sample of 3,008 interviews, 29.9% of Spaniards think, on the contrary, that the restrictions adopted are the “adequate and necessary ”and a residual 3.6% maintain that measures should not be taken to limit freedoms.

What is coincidental is that the pandemic is changing the way of life, of thinking and of taking care of health.

This is what 69.2% of the surveyed population think, who consider that the epidemic has changed their way of life “a lot” or “quite a lot”, 49.4% their way of thinking and 52.2% affirm that it has changed. conditioned “a lot or a lot” the way of caring for health.

Positive aspects in health care

Social relationships are one of the aspects where citizens appreciate the most changes in their life; This is the opinion of 42.1% but when asked about changes in the way of thinking, 21.4% say that “they value more what they have, what is important, life, family and health”.

The study reveals that the pandemic has brought positive aspects to health care. 33.8% value the hygienic measures (masks, cleaning and ventilation) and 25.2% acknowledge that they have changed their habits and take more care of their diet and sport.

As in other polls, the pandemic in Spain and elsewhere worries 86.8% of the population “a lot or a lot” and …

