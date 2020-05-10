On the occasion of Labor Day, the Inegi presents data on the population employed in the informal sector.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) explained that in the context of the health situation by COVID-19 it is important to have information on the magnitude of informal workers in Mexico *.

Of the total population aged 15 and over (95.4 million), 60.4% are economically active (57.6 million) and 96.6% (55.6 million) are employed.

Of the total employed people, 60.4% are men (33.6 million) and 39.6% are women (22 million)

62.3% of employed people work in the service sector (34.6 million), 24.8% in the secondary sector (13.8 million) and 12.4% work in the primary sector (6.9 million).

The informal sector includes working conditions such as self-employment in agriculture, non-remuneration or lack of social security since the XVII International Conference of Labor Statisticians.

56.2% of the employed population aged 15 and over are in informal employment (31.3 million)

48.8% of the population aged 15 and over occupied in informal employment is part of the informal sector (15.3 million), while 51.2% have working conditions considered informal, such as self-employment in agriculture, non-remuneration or lack of social security ( 16 million).

Of the group of people employed in informal employment for informal conditions (16.0 million), 61.2% are wage earners without social security, 14.9% are self-employed in agriculture, 14.6% in domestic service that is paid, but does not have social security, and 9.3% are workers without pay.

In towns with less than 15,000 inhabitants, 74.0% participate in informal employment, while in towns with 15,000 or more inhabitants it decreases to 46.7%

34.3% of those employed in the formal sector have secondary school or a lower level of schooling, while those employed in informal employment at this school level reach 67.6%.

7 out of 10 people in informality have secondary school or a lower level of education (71.7%); For those who have a higher or higher average level, this situation occurs in 4 out of 10 (38.7%).

89.3% of those without schooling are in the informal sector, a situation that reduces to 27.2% in those with a higher level.

By sex group, 57.6% of women and 55.3% of men work in the informal sector; while by age group, 82.1% of young people between 15 and 19 years old and 72.5% of the population aged 60 and over participate in informality, being the sectors with the highest participation. On the other hand, the group of 25 to 29 years (49.1%) and that of 30 to 34 years (48.9%) participate less in informality.

Of the group of 15 to 19 years employed in informality, 82.4% are men against 81.4% of women. For the 60 and over age group, 76.9% of women are in informality, and men are in 70.1%.

In the informal population, 37.0% earn up to a minimum wage, while in the population with formal employment, this situation occurs in 8.3% of cases.

As the level of income increases, the percentage of the population in informal employment is lower in relation to those in formal employment, 8.2% of the population in formal employment earn more than five minimum wages compared to 1.4% of people employed in informality.

* Data from the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE) for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Read: 6 tips to protect employment in Mexico against the crisis caused by COVID-19