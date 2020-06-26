The virtual presence of the National Police Force has been more active than ever during confinement. Weeks and weeks without rest to attend an average of 5,500 daily messages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, almost 230 every hour. From their social networks, they also resolved legal questions about the state of alarm that helped a father, when it was prohibited, to walk down the street with his son with autism spectrum disorder without the balcony police rebuking his attitude. “Citizens have had an agent on the other side of the screen with the thumb of the thumb,” says Víctor Fernández, deputy inspector of the social media group and member of this team since 2008, the year it was created.

The avalanche of comments has been overwhelming. The group itself estimates a 1,000% increase in their activity compared to the time prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. In @policia they have always maintained close contact with people, but the health emergency has forced them to increase closeness. The consultations have been very personal, almost always questions about the limitations imposed by the Government. “We have responded from the most legal details to basic issues such as what is the Official State Gazette and where to find it,” says Fernández.

Their networks have been so overwhelmed that, as the group itself details, they have had to apply virtual triage. Prioritize conversations at a glance. It was necessary to discriminate between what was urgent, which could involve sending patrols, and what was important. Before the pandemic this situation was unthinkable. The best ally has been their own experience and the profiles of the users; Of course, when someone writes through a social network, it is difficult to know how much truth there is in their words. “The increase in anxiety during confinement has caused many people to consider suicide. Sometimes a friend of his would write to tell us that he had read it on Facebook, that we should do something. You can’t wait an hour there ”, the deputy inspector ditches.

Part of the task has not only been to bring police work to the internet, but also to inform by means of infographics, gifs or photographs of how to maintain individual security in an unprecedented context. They are aware of the impact of their messages. Between all the accounts they have five million followers. However, Twitter or Facebook are still a proximity tool. One more channel. As Laura Garaboa, a police officer and member of the social media group, remembers, the fastest way to contact them is to call 091. “Networks are useful, although we still have to learn how to get the most out of them. Most of our work is didactic, not intervention ”, he adds.

Due to seclusion, the digital world has become the gateway to the outside. Network traffic increased 55% and internet browsing exceeded 40%, according to data from the main Spanish network operators. A direct consequence has been the increase in hoaxes. @policia has always been especially combative to deny them. Hernán Puente, a member of the social media team for three years, has tracked several of the most popular ones, such as the one that guaranteed a drug to cure covid-19. “If people believed it, it could collapse pharmacies. We have been hunters. It was easier to sting because there were many users uninhabited to the networks, to receive fake news, “he says.

Improve digitization

One of the most valuable lessons they have learned during these months is that the police and the legal system are digitally out of sync. Crimes, such as gender violence and robberies, have not disappeared due to the virus. And if a citizen wanted to report them, all he had to do was go to a police station or a court. It is of little use to mention @policia, although the pandemic has further demonstrated the impact of their accounts. “We have not yet developed the system so much that it can be done online. For our part, we can only continue to innovate on a daily basis and improve the tools we have available, ”argues Fernández.

Part of this transformation, at least in the words of Regina Torres, a police officer in the network team for a year, part of improving citizen accessibility to their digital profiles. Let them reach them through any channel. The advantage of this type of tool is that communication flows between both parties. Practical information will not allow you to tweet it, but you also have to make an effort to listen more, as has happened to them in the state of alarm. “We only achieve this if we respond to messages of all kinds, not just the most urgent. We have to look for a real communication with the users ”, he suggests.

Garaboa understands that if people do not stop using social networks, their presence is unquestionable. They will adapt the texts or learn new functions, but the police arroba, which has become a benchmark for other bodies, will remain there. The reason, at least for the group’s sub-inspector – “they are essential tools for us” -, summarizes it in three characteristics that improve police performance: crime prevention, public awareness and closeness. “We cannot do without Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. We dedicate ourselves more and more to them. It is a trend that will continue to grow as the years go by, ”he concludes.