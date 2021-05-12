55 paid apps and games that are free today only, take advantage!

You have a few hours to take advantage of the Google Play offers and download these apps and games for free.

If you are looking free apps for your mobile that used to be paid, you just came to the right place. One more day, we select the best deals in applications and games of Google Play, through which it is possible get real gifts thanks to the developers.

Today we return with even more free Android paid apps and games. Among the selected titles, we highlight such useful and popular applications as One Swite Notes, one of the best notepad apps for Android out there, among many other useful apps.

It is also possible to find games that accumulate hundreds of thousands, and even million installations in Google Play Store like Shadow Knigth or Lophis Roguelike.

How to Find Free and Sale Apps on Google Play Quickly

Free Android paid apps

One Swipe Notes – Floating Notes – Gesture Notes | Free 0.69 eurosOrini – Icon Pack | Free 0.59 eurosDark screen filter – Blue light – Night mode | Free 0.69 eurosHow much can I spend? Premium Expense Control | Free 3.09 eurosCorrelate – Symptom and Habit Diary | Free 2.99 eurosElectron Config Pro | Free 7.49 eurosMy Scores: Scores Viewer and Scanner | Free 2.99 eurosMathematical keyboard D | Free 0.5 eurosEnglish for everyone! Pro | Free 0.59 eurosLearn to run (no ads) | Free 4.79 eurosBasic Weather App – weather widget and forecast | Free 4.19 eurosBooksonic – Audiobook Streamer | Free 3.39 eurosFebon – Icon Pack | Free 0.59 euros90X Duplicate File Remover Pro | Free 6.99 eurosSpeed ​​View GPS Pro | Free 0.89 eurosBookmark Manager – Website favorites manager | Free 0.69 eurosShortcut Manager – Pin shortcuts @ home screen | Free 0.69 euros

Free Android paid games

Shadow Knight Premium: RPG Fighting Game | Free 0.59 eurosStickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight | Free 1.09 euros[VIP] Cookie Animals: OFFLINE PUZZLE | Free 0.89 eurosInfinite The Block Premium: OFFLINE IDLE | Free 1.79 eurosLophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon | Free 0.59 eurosZombie Age 3 Premium: Rules of Survival | Free 0.99 eurosIsland Heist: 3D offline adventure game | Free 0.99 eurosSudoku Pro | Free 2.4 eurosAnimal Round | Free 1.09 eurosCashier of Grocery Shop | Free 0.99 eurosHeroes Infinity Premium | Free 0.59 eurosSudoku Challenge | Free 2.19 eurosLeague of Stickman 2-Sword Demon | Free 0.59 eurosBrain Card Game – Xbar10n | Free 0.59 eurosInfluence Puzzle | Free 1.69 euros2048 – Puzzle Game | Free 3.39 eurosTomb Hunter Pro | Free 0.99 eurosLive or Die: Survival Pro | Free 1.19 eurosDead Strive: Zombie Survival FPS Shooting | Free 2.09 eurosZombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z-zombie | Free 0.89 eurosHero Shooter: Hunter Of Zombie World -Pro | Free 0.99 eurosDark Soil | Free 0.89 eurosLast Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon | Free 0.59 eurosLeague of Stickman – Best action game (Dreamsky) | Free 0.59 eurosVIP pixel dungeons and heroes | Free 1.79 eurosSuperhero Fight: Sword Battle – Action RPG Premium | Free 0.59 eurosZombie Masters VIP – Ultimate Action Game | Free 1.09 eurosCARTOON CRAFT | Free 1.49 eurosRequence | Free 1.29 eurosDemon Warrior Premium – Stickman Shadow Action RPG | Free 0.59 eurosMerge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion | Free 0.69 eurosStickman Master: League Of Shadow – Ninja Fight | Free 0.59 eurosStickman Legends: Shadow War – RPG Fighting Game | Free 0.79 eurosSuperheroes Junior: Robo Fighting | Free 0.59 eurosFrontier Wars: Defense Heroes – Tactical TD Game | Free 0.59 eurosSuperhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting | Free 0.59 eurosDead Bunker 2 HD | Free 0.59 eurosSuperhero Armor: City War – Robot Fighting Premium | Free 0.59 euros

