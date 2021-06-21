55% of those affected by Long COVID say that after receiving the vaccine they felt the same, 26% better and 18% worse

06/21/2021 at 10:53 AM CEST

For many, the worst of the pandemic is over. Vaccines, the decline in infections and the forthcoming removal of masks abroad make optimism little by little making room for itself.

But, for many others, the effects of the pandemic, specifically the Covid-19, are still present and it does not seem that vaccination is going to change it. We speak of all those affected by what has been called Long Covid, or Persistent Covid, those who, despite having passed the disease more than 4 weeks ago, continue with the symptoms, which is greatly damaging their quality of life.

It is the general and family doctors who are on the track of this pathology and those who have collected and released the most information.

Thus, on the occasion of XXVII National Congress of General and Family Medicine, the preliminary results of the Survey on the effects of vaccination against COVID-19 in affected by Long COVID or long-term COVID have been presented.

The poll was launched by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and by the group of affected LONG COVID ACTS on March 23 and, in approximately 2 and a half months, it has been answered by 273 people.

According to the results of this survey, the majority of those affected (55%) say that they have not improved or felt the same after vaccination and 18% that they have worsened after vaccination (which may be due to the possible side effects of the vaccine or worsening of your symptoms).

Meanwhile, the remaining 26% ensure that your symptoms have improved with one of the doses of the vaccine.

From the study it is deduced that there is a certain percentage of patients in whom the vaccine can cause improvement. However, “much remains to be learned, both about the profile of these patients and the duration of the effects of the vaccination”, as indicated Pilar Rodríguez Ledo and Lorenzo Armenteros, vice president and spokesperson of the SEMG, respectively.

According to the study, the profile of patients who improve are those patients who in the days prior to vaccination had no new symptoms, those who had few symptoms before vaccination and at the onset of the acute disease, as well as those in which symptoms occurred intermittently before receiving the vaccine.

Regardless of this, according to the spokesmen of the SEMG, “the vaccine must continue to be recommended, but in extreme cases in which there are a lot of symptoms and new symptoms are added, the recommendation must be individualized or personalized.”

Profile of those affected by Long Covid

In addition to the effects of vaccination in this type of patient, the survey carried out by experts in general medicine has made it possible to delimit very well what is the profile of those affected by persistent symptoms.

Thus, it appears that 84.2% are women, coinciding with the profile of those affected by COVID persistent of the previous survey carried out in 2020 by the SEMG on symptomatology and disability Long COVID.

Regarding the professional profile on the vaccination survey, 67% are health professionals, a group that was among the first to receive the vaccine and highly exposed to contagion in the first wave due to the lack of protective equipment.

96% of those surveyed continue to this day with persistent symptoms. Of the 262 respondents who had the disease and have not yet managed to recover, the majority were infected in March 2020 (specifically, 53.1% – 139 people) and in October (12.2% – 32 people), coinciding with the beginning of the two strongest waves of the pandemic (March-April and October-November).

Regarding their state of health before vaccination (in the previous days), the majority indicated that their symptoms were constant daily, intermittent daily (26.7%); daily but fluctuating (21.4%); daily but some symptoms were constant and others fluctuating (16.4%).

Most of those surveyed had daily symptoms and have not been asymptomatic prior to vaccination on any day. Regarding the intensity of their illness in the days prior to vaccination, the majority of those surveyed ranked it between 5 and 8 (with a score of 0 to 10).

Most of the people who participated in the survey received the vaccine Pfizer (69.9%), followed by Modern (15.1%) and Astra Zeneca (12.8%).

Similarly, if they had to decide now about vaccination against the coronavirus, after their experience, 83.6% of respondents indicate that they would be vaccinated again.

The people who answered the survey come mainly from Madrid (25.3%), the Basque Country (12.5%), Aragon (12.1%), Catalonia 11.7%, Andalusia (10.3%) and the Valencian Community (8.4%).

Most of the respondents were between 30-60 years old (middle age), although also people who answered younger (18 and 22 years old) and older than 70 years.