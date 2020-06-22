The agency’s data adds pessimism to a gloomy economic outlook in which the International Monetary Fund forecasts a global drop in GDP of up to 3%

Geneva.- 20% of the small and medium Business world leaders fear being forced to declare themselves in bankruptcy in less than three months due to the crisis of COVID-19, which could mean the loss of 15% of jobs in the sector, according to a survey published this Monday by the International Trade Center.

The study of this organization that serves as a bridge between the United Nations and the World Trade Organization (WTO) also indicates that 55% of the SMEs They say they are « seriously affected » by the health and economic crisis.

A percentage that increases the smaller the firm, since among large companies it is only 40% while in micro-companies it increases to 64%.

« We knew before that 2020 was not going to be an easy year, and we have encountered a health crisis with many implications not only for health but also for the economy, » said the organisation’s executive director, Dorothy Tembo, when presenting the results.

By sector, the survey indicates that the worst hit by the pandemic has been the hotel business, where 76% of the firms surveyed say they have been affected, followed by the non-food industry (66%), the wholesale and retail trade (65%). ) and transport (61%).

The study also calculates the losses that the confinements in the three largest economies (European Union, United States and China) have produced in exports of the global production chain, which it calculates at 126.3 billion dollars (112 billion euros).

Quarantines in Europe would have been the most influential in these losses of foreign sales, while Asia would be the region most affected by the reduction in exports, according to the study.

Tembo especially recalled the need to devise strategies to protect the SMEs of the economic crisis, « given that they employ 70% of the global workforce, a percentage that is even higher in developing countries ».

In particular, the head of the International Trade Center recommended policies to help these Business to digitize their services, or to have some of them change their production (for example, the cases of textile firms that in recent months have dedicated themselves to the manufacture of masks).

The agency’s data adds pessimism to a gloomy economic outlook in which the International Monetary Fund forecasts a global drop in GDP of up to 3%, while the WTO calculates that global trade falls between 12% and 32% and the United Nations predicts a decrease in foreign investment of up to 40%.