The United Nations agency warned that the social protection deficit could jeopardize the economic recovery plans derived from the Covid-19 health crisis.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) warned that the Covid-19 pandemic Evidence that 55 percent of the world population, four billion people, lack social security and social assistance.

“Worldwide, only the 20 percent of unemployed people they are entitled to an unemployment benefit, and in some places the coverage is even lower ”, he pointed out.

The social protection deficit He said it could jeopardize recovery plans, expose millions of people to the risk of poverty, and affect global responsiveness to deal with similar crises in the future.

For example, he pointed out that people infected with coronavirus They may be forced to go to work for not having social security.

“The health crisis caused by Covid-19 has revealed two main adverse effects of the deficit in coverage of sickness benefits. First, that lack can force to go to work people who are sick or should self-confine, thus increasing the risk of infecting third parties. Second, the loss of income increases the risk of poverty for workers and their families, which could have a lasting effect, “he said.

Through the analysis “Responses of developing countries in the field of social protection before Covid-19 ”, the United Nations agency examined the role of social security measures in the intervention of the coronavirus outbreak, including the provision of benefits during the crisis.

From the analysis, he concluded that the ability to access to affordable health care and quality is now “a matter of life and death.”

Therefore, he called on policy makers to avoid focusing all their attention on Covid-19, as this could reduce the availability of health systems To respond to other conditions that kill people all among them, the case of the Ebola pandemic is cited and the way in which all the resources were focused on controlling that virus, while the mortality from malaria, tuberculosis and HIV / AIDS skyrocketed .

The ILO also presented the analysis “Sickness benefits during sick leave and quarantine: response and political considerations of the countries in the context of the Covid-19 ”, in which it urges the adoption of urgent and short-term measures to resolve deficits in coverage and social benefits.

Among the proposed measures, he suggested expanding the coverage of sickness benefits to the entire population, making sure to reach women and men with a atypical or informal employment relationship, to self-employed workers, to migrants and vulnerable groups.

It also recommended increasing the amount of benefits to provide income security, speeding up the grant award and expand the scope of benefits to include prevention, diagnosis and treatment, as well as time spent in quarantine or caring for sick people in charge.

“The Covid-19 crisis is a wake-up call. It has shown that the lack of social protection not only affects the poor; It also highlights the vulnerability of those in a relatively good situation, since the cost of medical care and the loss of income it can easily destroy the fruit of decades of work and a family’s savings, ”said Shahra Razavi, director of the ILO Social Protection Department.

Those in charge of formulating social protection policies, he stressed, must take advantage of the momentum generated by the growing public awareness of the importance of social protection and urgency to invest in it as a society, to ensure responsiveness in future crises.