Since March 1, at least 55 journalists have died in 23 countries from Covid-19, as revealed yesterday by the NGO Emblema de Prensa (PEC), and regretted that reporters sometimes lack the adequate protective equipment to cover the pandemic.

On the eve of World Press Freedom Day, which is celebrated on May 3, the organization estimated that “most of the protection measures that the media have put in place have often been insufficient. “Journalists are at great risk in the midst of this health crisis because they must continue to report, go to hospitals, interview doctors, nurses, political leaders, specialists, scientists and patients,” the organization said in a statement.

He also warned that in several countries the essential protection measures (distancing, wearing masks, hygiene measures or quarantine) have not been applied, especially at the beginning of the epidemic.

Of the 55 deceased reporters accounted for by the PEC, Ecuador was the most affected country, with at least nine communicators deceased by coronavirus, followed by the United States (8), Brazil (4), the United Kingdom (3) and Spain (3).

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has further weakened the financial bases of many media outlets. The abrupt drop in advertising and circulation due to the economic recession has forced many media outlets to cut staff and journalists, ”said Christopher Barnes, president of the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA), who added that in many countries, the media are overwhelmed and there are few alternatives to shore up their sustainability.

For its part, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) warned that without the action of journalism, the false content about the pandemic can spread rampantly. “Journalists are on the front line in the fight against distortion of the truth.”

