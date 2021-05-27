54% of LGBT young people suffer from bullying

At least 54% of LGBT young people are victims of bullying, warns the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In a report, the international organization states that cases of bullying among young members of the LGBT community have to do with their sexual orientation or gender identity.

LGBT young people and bullying

UNESCO surveyed more than 17,000 children and young people aged 12 to 24 to find information on diversity in school settings.

The survey was carried out within the framework of the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report published this Monday.

One relevant finding shows that 83% of students have heard negative comments made about young LGBT students at least eleven.

According to the report, young LGBT students in seven Latin American countries could identify at least one supportive teacher or member of the school community.

However, most students have had negative experiences due to their sexual orientation or gender expression.

#LGBTQI children face bullying & violence in school just because of who they are. On Int’l Day against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia, join our call to counter intolerance, discrimination & hate with the power of education.https: //t.co/LKMlFCCa5t #IDAHOBIT # IDAHOBIT2021 pic.twitter.com/zzgZlUDpLs – UNESCO 🏛️ #Education #Sciences #Culture 🇺🇳😷 (@UNESCO) May 17, 2021

Results of the study

UNESCO published the report on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, held in collaboration with the International LGBTQI Youth and Student Organization (IGLYO).

The main issues arising were:

Lack of visibility: 58% of respondents never reported bullying incidents to any teacher. Lack of teacher training to deal with these situations. Absence of content on LGBT identities in the curriculum.

“Education is about more than just maths and words,” said GEM Report director Antoninis Hands in the statement. “Schools have to be inclusive if we want society to be inclusive,” he added.

Absenteeism and bullying

The bullying of young students also affects their school attendance.

In the United States, 12.5% ​​of gay, lesbian, and bisexual students reported not going to school at least once in the previous thirty days because they felt unsafe at or on their way to and from school.

In the case of heterosexuals, this percentage was lower than 4.6%.

In New zealand, LGBT students are three times more likely to be bullied than their peers.

While in Japan, 68% of LGBT people aged 10 to 35 experienced violence during their school years because of their sexual condition.

“I’m quite angry at the system because everyone says you can be whoever you want, you can be free, you can express yourself at school. And then if you try to be different, you get backlash, “ complained a 19-year-old non-binary intersex student who took part in the UNESCO survey.

The international organization emphasizes that a safe learning environment is crucial to achieving inclusion for LGBT young people and calls on governments to implement education programs in human rights and social studies. (EFE)