Florida coronavirus cases reached 47,471 on Wednesday after 527 new positives and 44 additional deaths were reported in the state, the Florida Department of Health reported.

Miami-Dade has 16,034 cases and Broward 6,407. The two counties have the highest number of infected people in the state, where 2,096 people have already died from COVID-19.

In addition, Palm Beach County has 4,776 positive cases and Monroe 100. A total of 8,681 people have been hospitalized in the state during this outbreak, which does not mean that all are hospitalized at this time.

In the center of the state, Orange County has 1,708 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Hillsborough 1,703.

The cities with the most cases were Miami with 9,752, Hialeah with 2,087, Fort Lauderdale with 1,465, Hollywood with 1,449, Orlando with 1,230, Tampa with 1,065 and West Palm Beach with 894.

Miami-Dade and Broward entered Monday in the first of three reopening phases decreed by Governor Ron DeSantis, while the other 65 Florida counties will enter the second.

The first allows non-essential businesses such as restaurants, retail stores, museums and libraries to be opened to a quarter of their capacity and the second to half their capacity, and now adds gyms.

These reliefs to confinement, all with restrictions that allow compliance with social distancing and prevent the spread of the virus with masks, join the opening since April of parks, marinas and golf courses in most of Florida, as well as hairdressers and salons of beauty, last week.

These guidelines require, among others, maintaining a safe distance between people of 6 feet or 1.82 meters.

However, beaches continue to be closed in several cities in southeast Florida, where reopening is slower, especially in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

In the latter, even the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah and Miami Gardens just started their first phase this Wednesday.

In these four cities, retail will be open at 25% capacity with social distancing measures.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward may not open bars, spas, gyms, cinemas, beaches, pools, or tattoo and massage stores.

In others like Palm Beach, north of Broward, this Saturday the restaurant and swimming pools of President Donald Trump’s private club Mar-a-Lago began operating, while the hotel and the main hall will remain closed.

