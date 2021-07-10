52 workers die locked in a factory that caught fire in Bangladesh



Devastating fire in Rupgonj, Bangladesh.

Photo: EPA / MONIRUL ALAM / .

At least 52 people were killed and 50 injured when a massive fire tore through a factory. of food and beverages east of the capital, Dhaka, in Bangladesh, reported the authorities.

The factory owner and seven other people, including four of his children, were arrested and charged with murder, the police indicated today Saturday, at the same time that they opened a parallel investigation because there were 11-year-old children working at the plant, Deutsche Welle highlighted.

The fire started Thursday afternoon on the ground floor of a six-story “Hashem Foods Ltd” factory. in Rupganj, said Debashis Bardhan, deputy director of the fire service and civil defense. The presence of chemicals and flammable substances as polyethylene and clarified butter contributed to the flames and made it difficult to control them, the state news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

Three people died when they jumped from the roof Thursday after suffering burns from the fire. Almost none of the dozens of bodies recovered inside the building on Friday could be recognized.

Each of the building’s floors was approximately 35,000 square feet (3,250 square meters) but they could only be accessed by two stairs, which means that many workers were unable to get out when the fire spread. Also, one of the doors leading up to the roof was closed, . reported.

Twenty-five people were rescued from the building, authorities said. There were about 50 injured, most of them workers. The fire was controlled on Friday afternoon and the relatives of missing employees they were organizing demonstrations outside and around the factory premises.

The Narayanganj district administration has formed a five-member investigative committee to examine the incident.

In 2013, more than 1,000 people died when an entire clothing factory collapsed. in the Bangladeshi capital, bringing safety standards to the fore for the country’s workers, a large proportion of whom work in the garment industry, CNN recalled.

At least 52 people were killed and 20 injured after a massive fire raged through a juice-making factory in Bangladesh https://t.co/Ea0FPcqbYM pic.twitter.com/japCAcZxpJ – . (@.) July 10, 2021