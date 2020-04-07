Of the 4,791 interviewees, 18% think that the president has done “more than what is in his hands”, while another 29% consider that he does “just what is in his hands”.

Last Sunday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador only mentioned coronavirus or its derivatives 8 times. Two days ago, the third installment of the De las Heras Demotecnia survey was completed, which shows what a majority thinks: that the president has done “Less than what is in your hands” (29%) or “outright has done nothing” (2. 3%).

Regarding whether in the last 7 days the interviewees have attended a busy public place, 50% remain in not doing so, those who had to do it out of necessity rose from 45 to 48%, while those who had to do so fell from 4 to 2%. they leave “by choice or for pleasure”, after several days of one of the strongest voices of the government, the undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell, artists, celebrities and even comedians have urged the population to stay home.

Definitely, 95% have not gone on a trip at times like this.

Regarding whether they have stopped doing their daily activities or routine, 57% say “yes, in part”, and 25% say “yes, all”, while 18% say no. Regarding how much they follow the recommendations given by the authorities, 68% answered that “a lot”, 28% “something”.

As for how informed you feel about the coronavirus issue by the authorities, 50% think that “a lot, I have all the information I need”, 42% that “something, I have information but I feel I am lacking” and only 7% answered that “little, I have very little information”, so this is a positive point for the government.

