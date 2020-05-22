15 minutes. Just over half of the United States, 52%, considers their own country’s management of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus as poor or mediocre. They consider the response of Germany or South Korea better, according to a survey published Thursday by the Pew Research Center.

The study, in which more than 10,000 people participated, indicates that 21% of the respondents rate the management of COVID-19 as poor. by the United States and 31% consider it mediocre, compared to those who define it as good (37%) or excellent (10%).

Furthermore, respondents rated their country worse than others in a group of six nations on how it is coping with the crisis. health, as 47% affirm that it is doing well or excellently, thus lagging behind South Korea (66%), Germany (66%) and the United Kingdom (49%).

In fact, in the survey only Italy, whose response to the virus was rated as good or excellent by 34% of those asked, and China (33%) lag behind the US.

Disparity of opinion between Democrats and Republicans

The study reflects a great disparity of opinions on the American management according to political ideologyBecause while 73% of Democrats consider their country’s response to the coronavirus poor or mediocre, 71% of Republicans rate it as good or excellent.

Researchers at the Pew Research Center asked respondents to rate the work of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the pandemic, work that 51% of respondents say was poor or mediocre.

However, there are also great differences here depending on the partisan orientation, since 70% of Republicans agree with this statement, as opposed to 63% of Democrats who value the role of the institution in the fight against COVID -19 as good or excellent.

This survey was carried out between April 29 and May 5, after the president, Donald Trump, ordered to freeze the funds that the United States contributes to the WHO while reviewing the agency’s role in what it defined as “serious mismanagement and cover-up of coronavirus expansion. “

Americans don’t trust China

Where there is consensus among Americans is in the suspicion aroused by the information on the coronavirus provided by China, of which only 15% of those surveyed say they trust something or a lot, compared to 84% who state that they consider it unreliable or completely fallacious. .

The United States woke up this Thursday with the number of 1,551,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that of 93,439 deaths, according to the independent count of Johns Hopkins University.

The Pew Rersearch Center survey has a 1.4% margin of error.