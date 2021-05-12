52 Instagram Fashion Captions to Post With Your Outfit Photo

Whether you’re basically famous on IG for your outfit inspo or you’re simply the stylish one in your friend group, chances are you’ve posted more than a few outfit-of-the-day (#OOTD) photos. But when you’re churning out (and serving, tyvm) look after look, you might be running low on ideas — and nope, I’m not talking about outfit ideas.

Fact: The hardest part of putting together a good Instagram post is finding the right words to go with it. If you’ve exhausted all the emojis and you’ve really exhausted all your best friends with texts that say, “I need a caption,” let us help. We’ve rounded up the best fashion captions inspired by pop culture, movies, shows, songs, famous fashion quotes, seasons, colors, and funny sayings to make it easier on ya. After you’ve decided on your outfit and selected your favorite picture from the bunch, choose from one of the below sayings so you can stop blowing up the group chat for ideas and * finally * post it already. The 52 ideas below for what to write with your photo should give you enough material for at least a few weeks, right?

When you want to highlight a color in your outfit…

Lime twist. (Like Ellen’s post above.) Something blue / feeling blue / Monday blues.Eat wear your greens.Neutral agreement.I’ve got a knack for lilac.They call me mellow yellow.

When you want to share your WFH OOTD…

If staying in your pajamas all day is wrong, then I don’t want to be right. (Like Bridget’s post above.) Hard at werk. Sweats are my personal brand now. One day I’ll stop wearing this outfit. Today is not that day.

When you want a funny or clever caption…



The Libra rising in me sometimes can’t decide on a color so we did both. (Like Aimee’s post above). Met my sole mate today .___ but make it fashion .___ is my forever aesthetic.Looking like a snack.A look was served today. Never met a ___ I didn’t like. If this outfit doesn’t scream ____, I don’t know what it does. Outfit so nice I had to post it twice.

When you want to go with something inspired by a movie or show…

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink.” – Karen Smith, Mean Girls “Pink is my signature color.” – Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, Steel Magnolias Watches [insert movie or show] eleven.

“Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. ” —Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada

“She could be a farmer in those clothes.” —Amber, Clueless “I’ll stop wearing black when they invented a darker color.” —Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family “I’ll never be the woman with perfect hair who can wear white and not spill on it.” —Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City

When you want to stick with a classic quote…

To trench, or not to trench? (Like Jules’s take on the famous quote in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “To be, or not to be.”) “I’m not afraid of heights… have you seen my shoes?” —Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City “Playing dress-up begins at age 5 and never really ends.” —Kate Spade, Manners “As far as I’m concerned, leopard is a neutral.” —Jenna Lyons, The Cut “I’m just trying to change the world, one sequin at a time.” —Lady Gaga, Independent “What is comfortable fashion? To be comfortable, that can’t be in the vocabulary of fashion. If you want to be comfortable, stay home in your pajamas. ” —Donatella Versace, Interview “My feet are still on the ground. I’m just wearing better shoes. ” —Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Phil “The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive. ” —Coco Chanel “I just can’t concentrate in flats.” —Victoria Beckham, GMTV “Just throw me in my coffin now with these earrings on.” —Rachel Zoe, The Rachel Zoe Project “Some people dream of having big swimming pools. With me, it’s closets. ” —Audrey Hepburn

When you want to use a song reference or lyric…

“I got my peaches out in Georgia.” – “Peaches feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon,” by Justin Bieber (Like Ellie’s post above.) “You’re trading jackets like we used to do, yeah, everything is all reused.” – “Deja Vu,” by Olivia Rodrigo “I come back stronger than a ’90s trend.” – “Willow,” by Taylor Swift “Best I ever had.” – “Best I Ever Had,” by DrakeAlexa, play _____. “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain . ” – “Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce),” by Megan Thee StallionGucci tennis shoes running from your issues. – “In My Head,” by Ariana Grande Ten different looks, and my looks all kill. – “Money,” by Cardi B

When you want a seasonal caption…

If the weather won’t commit, neither will I. (Like Kellie’s post above). When your nails say summer, but your outfit says winter. [insert season] uniform.I have a cute outfit on under this coat, but you’re just gonna have to take my word for it.’Tis the season to wear ____.Me: I hate [insert season]. Also me:

And when all else fails …

