Related news

The optimism that in recent weeks reigns in the markets still has not penetrated the offices of the fund managers investment companies operating in Spain. 52% consider that they will close the year with net reimbursements due to the panic caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Given the many uncertainties that still surround the evolution of the epidemic and its eventual effect on the economy, the industry believes that capital withdrawals will dominate its products in 2020. And it is that only 48% expect to end the year with net subscriptions, as pointed out by the X Inverco Observatory, which reflects the sentiment of the firms responsible for 80% of the total assets invested in investment funds in Spain.

Despite this conviction, 57% of the managers consulted by the sector’s employers consider that “net reimbursements will be recovered in the second half of the year”, although not all of these wait for the flows to be sufficient to erase the weight of previous refunds. In this sense, an additional 33% consider that subscriptions will not arrive until the first half of next year.

Panic, but not so much

While most of the sector opts for rebates, it’s not a very large majority. A circumstance that José Luis Manrique, director of Studies of the Inverco Observatory, also attributes to the fact that “the saver has demonstrated his ability to remain calm in the face of uncertainty and maintain his positions in funds with a medium and long-term investment horizon”, According to a note sent by the employers of the sector.

Regarding the categories in which a higher volume of subscriptions is expected, intuits a clear conservative profile in the bets of Spanish fund participants. In this sense, the ranking is led by fixed income, guaranteed, monetary and mixed fixed income. In variable income vehicles, associated with higher risk, reimbursements are expected.

As for the main competitors of investment funds as a destination for savings of the Spanish, the managers indicate for the fifth consecutive year to the real estate in 43% of the cases. Then they point to direct investment in the stock market and fixed income. Although deposits continue to record all-time highs even when their profitability is practically nil, the sector only considers it as a rival in fifth place, behind savings insurance and pension plans.

If the investor stampede has not been greater and could recover, at the latest, in the first half of 2021, the managers they are clear that it is because “financial education in Spain has improved in the last ten years”. This is what 77% of the firms consulted believe. In addition, they consider that the training of millennials continues to grow, since 38% of the managers consider that they have more financial knowledge than their parents when in the previous edition of the Inverco Observatory only 29% of the firms pointed to this statement.

Commitment to sustainability

Regarding the different generations, the investment fund industry in the country considers that the members of Generation X are the most aware of the need for savings tools to complement the public pension at the time of retirement. This is how 50% of the firms consulted see it. The baby boomers (31%) and millennials (17%) are the next best considered.

What the latter stand out is in the demand for vehicles with a social and sustainable impact, which is known in the industry for ESG stands for environmental, social and governance sustainability. 69% of the managers point to it this way, well above the most indicated seconds, which are centennials, with just 17%.

The greater demand registered by this type of investment funds means that 60% of the managers consulted by Inverco already offer products in this line in their catalog, which is six percentage points more than last year. In this sense, seven out of ten entities claim to have noticed “greater interest from the participants in funds that follow these criteria”, especially among investors with a moderate risk profile, according to 79% of the industry.