512GB of SSD and one of the latest i5: this HP laptop with Windows 10 is perfect if you are looking for a computer | Technology

If you want a complete laptop, there is an HP that is one and that also has a considerable price reduction on Amazon. And since it has Windows, it comes ready to use as soon as you turn it on.

For more than a year, laptops have gradually recovered the lost ground compared to mobiles, which seemed to end up replacing them almost completely, although the pandemic has changed everything. Now we often work on our computers or take classes from home, and that makes it essential to have a PC of any kind.

If you have decided to bet on a laptop, there are no shortage of options, although if what you are looking for is a laptop with Windows 10 and that is more or less powerful, perhaps the best option today is the HP 15s-fq2009ns that Amazon has on offer. This store has left it at only 599 euros temporarily.

This HP model has one of the latest Intel processors, an 11th Gen i5 with 512GB of SSD and also with Windows 10 as a pre-installed operating system.

They are 80 euros discount, that is, 12% on its previous price. It may seem that it is not much, but this particular model is rabidly current in terms of its specifications.

Very good features for day to day

It equips an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, the last one that Intel has put on the market, so in terms of power and energy efficiency you can expect the best from it.

This chip is accompanied by 512GB of SSD, so fluidity is practically guaranteed. This format, that of solid state drives, is always much faster than old hard drives and that shows when push comes to shove, when turning on the PC or simply when running applications, which respond much faster.

Another decisive advantage is that as it has Windows 10 pre-installed, you will not have to install the operating system yourself, something that is not complicated but is always a nuisance, although it is normal that it is like that in the cheapest models on the market.

These are the main technical specifications of this HP laptop:

Screen size: 15.6 “Weight: 1.69 kg Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 Integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD Operating system: Windows 10

Premium finishes and a sizeable size

There are several things that stand out about this model, beyond the price and the components that it equips, and it is the design. Finished in white, it gives a premium look. In addition, its keyboard has short-travel keys, ideal if you want to write quite fast.

With a 15.6 “screen size, it is still surprising that its weight is so low, of just 1.69 kg. The usual thing is that we see this weight in models of 13 or 14 inches at most, so it is a very remarkable aspect.

Despite everything, if you depend heavily on Windows 10 or want to cover your back with a trusted brand, HP is undoubtedly one of the leaders in this sector in Spain and worldwide.

