They cost 252 million dollars fines for breaking trade agreements, reports Reforma.

This is the featured news this Monday, March 30 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

It is expensive to Mexico to obstruct investment

They cost 252 million dollars in fines for breaking trade agreements. The country faces 11 active cases and another 7 have a notice of intention

THE DAY

AMLO: Conservatives look for a power vacuum

“They want me to isolate myself to seize political leadership”

It may interest you: Conservatives want me to isolate myself to take over the country’s political leadership: AMLO

THE UNIVERSAL

Automotive industry, in a coma by Covid-19

Plants of the three countries of North America, in technical para. They foresee collapse in the production and export of vehicles

MILLENNIUM

They organize groups for looting from 30 network accounts

The Cyber ​​Police in the country’s capital identifies various profiles used in calls to rob department stores and convenience stores

EXCÉLSIOR

There are 512 billion pesos to face the emergency

If the government declares a state of emergency due to the pandemic, it could access 281 trusts to cover health expenses, falling income and support for companies, among other items.

THE FINANCIAL

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development foresees an economic impact for Mexico

Trade will have the greatest effect due to low world production

THE ECONOMIST

Mexican mix has dropped 73% in a month

It reached $ 13.01 per barrel when falling 11.31% in the last day