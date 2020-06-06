51 Worldwide Games It has been with us for more than a day, on Nintendo Switch, so we can enjoy these 51 classic games wherever we want, when we want and, most importantly, how we want. Thus, as is very common in today’s video game industry, this title has also released a update very close to launch, 1.1.1, but the difference with others is that the game has also bundled version 1.1.0, so we have two updates for the price of one. Stay tuned to the following lines to know the main changes that are introduced with each one of them!

What’s New in Version 1.1.0 of 51 Worldwide Games (online): Players have two options when connecting to the Internet: play with friends or play with any other player. Players can use voice chat through the Nintendo Switch Online App on mobile devices in the “play” mode with friends »The figures of other players from anywhere in the world appear on the planetary globe that acts as a guide, and you can also see some elements such as recommended games or recent records.

What’s New in Version 1.1.1 of 51 Worldwide Games (general): Fixed several bugs that occurred when playing Mahjong: Whether in local or online multiplayer, the game would quit if one player selected “pon” and another player selected “chi”. When playing in online multiplayer mode With any other player, the game could prioritize seven pairs on some occasions. Fixed a bug that occurred when playing Shogio or Mini Shogi with any other player. By selecting “No” in response to the upgrade question, the error made it impossible to continue advancing if the next player did not take any action before time ran out. An error that prevented progress in the module has been corrected « Know a game! » Aimed at Shogi. Fixed a bug that prevented the game from progressing on some occasions when playing Mahjong or Nine Men’s Morris in multiplayer online with any player. Various bugs have been fixed to improve the player experience.

