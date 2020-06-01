Lovers of more traditional board games have a date next June 5, 2020 with 51 Worldwide Games, a title that will bring fun from when current electronic devices did not yet exist until Nintendo Switch. Thus, this title will bring with it different game modes, among which is the mode mosaic, which will lead players to have to join several Nintendo Switch in portable mode in order to share screens, and now the Big N has explained its operation thanks to various videos in Japanese language in which we can see that joining is more fun.

Although the Big N has shared several videos (in Japanese) in which we are shown how this mosaic mode works from 51 Worldwide Games, it is thanks to the English-speaking portal Nintendo Everything that we can see all of them in a unified way in a single video . Thus, for about 6 minutes, we see in a very visual way how to play with several Nintendo Switch at the same time, in portable mode, since this is the basis of this mosaic mode. Lots of game options for when we get together with our friends to play any of these 51 old games from various corners of the planet!

In this way, and watching these videos, if we are lovers of classic games, but if we are also lovers of video games, the only thing we can do is wait a little less than a week to get a copy of 51 Worldwide Games. And you, are you going to checkout as soon as it is available or is it precisely one of those titles that you think do not particularly attract your attention? A whole mosaic of possibilities!

