The Nintendo Direct Mini of March 26, 2020 has left us several surprise announcements of various titles that will soon come to the hybrid console of the Great N. Thus, one of these games is 51 Worldwide Games, which will bring several board games up to Nintendo Switch, so that we can enjoy a new way of those classics with which the family meets. Stay tuned to the following video and the following lines to know each and every one of the details about the launch of this title that, surely, a few players are waiting for!

In 51 Worldwide Games We can play 51 games (which you would never have guessed?) including the four in a row, the mancala, the car races, sliding route or Texas Hold’em, and we can do them both solitaire and in the up to four-person multiplayer mode (which can be local multiplayer or online multiplayer). So if you wonder when all these games will be available, the date chosen for launch is June 5, 2020 And, if we reserve it already in the eShop, the virtual store of Nintendo Switch, we can receive gold points with a value of 5% of the total amount paid. It’s something!

