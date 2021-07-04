51% reject the way Biden handles immigration matters



Thousands of immigrants are expelled each week to their countries of origin.

Photo: John Moore / .

Although the president Joe biden is achieving important changes in immigration processes in favor of non-citizens, the majority of Americans give a low rating to the Democrat, especially due to the increase in arrivals at the border with Mexico.

33 percent of Americans say they approve of the way the Biden Administration is handling immigrationBut 51 percent disapprove of his actions.

By party, the figure shoots to 90 percent among Republicans. 63 percent of Democrats approve of his actions, but the rest have a divided opinion, rejecting (15 percent) or prefer not to give an opinion.

Among independents, 50 percent approve of his handling of immigration on the southern border, the Washington Post-ABC News poll indicates.

Although critics of the president accuse that “he is letting in” thousands of immigrants, most of the undocumented have been expelled. So far in fiscal year 2021 more than 800,000 foreigners have been returned to their countries.

Despite criticism, President Biden remains firm in his position on the need for immigration reform, considering that this would help the United States improve its economy and win the global “competition” with countries like China.

Biden spoke this way during a naturalization ceremony at the White House in which 21 immigrants became US citizens, including three from Colombia, El Salvador and Panama.

“In the competition for the 21st century, we need an immigration system that reflects our values ​​while we enforce our laws. We can do both, ”Biden said.

The president added that, now that the United States is emerging from the pandemic, his government wants to “rebuild” the economy so that it is “better” than before.

“To do that, we need to fix our immigration system,” he stressed.

He recalled that, as soon as he came to power, he sent Congress an immigration reform bill that provides, among other things, an eight-year process for the country’s 11 million undocumented immigrants to achieve citizenship.

Biden considered “crucial” another point of that bill, which would grant immediate legal residence to immigrants without papers who came to the country as children, known as “dreamers,” whom he described as “young people who only know the United States.” .

He also advocated opening paths to citizenship for beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), coming “from countries burdened by violence and disasters, both natural and man-made”; and agricultural workers, who “put food on the tables” of the country.

Although the US Lower House has passed bills to benefit those three immigrant groups, the debate is stalled in the Senate.

Some activists now advocate that the Democrats include parts of the immigration reform in the infrastructure plan promoted by Biden and that the Senate will consider soon, to overcome the foreseeable Republican blockade.

The naturalization ceremony at the White House, which was scheduled for the celebration of US Independence Day this Sunday, was also attended by the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, who spoke of his experience as an immigrant who fled the “communist takeover of Cuba.”

In addition, Biden honored Sandra Lindsay, a nurse who in December became the first person in the United States to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.

Lindsay, an immigrant from Jamaica who came to Queens, New York 30 years ago when she was 18, received a smiling plaque declaring her “Outstanding American by Choice” within a government program to recognize the achievements of naturalized citizens.

“In the worst of the pandemic, she left her heart and soul to help patients fight back and to take care of the other nurses,” Biden said of Lindsay, who did not comment at the ceremony.

With information from .