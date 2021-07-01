50º in the heat wave in Canada, why is it?

In recent days, a heat wave in Canada and the northern United States mortality in the region has skyrocketed, compared to the same time last year. Temperatures of more than 50ºC, something to which its inhabitants are not used at all. Much less at this time of year, with summer still in its infancy.

The hottest days were June 25-28. Canadian temperatures were scorching and recorded 100 more deaths than in that same period a year ago. It should be noted that not all of these deaths would be due to the heat wave in Canada. Excess mortality calculations are used to get an idea of ​​how a particular situation may have affected the number of deaths in a location. For example, with the COVID-19 in Spain the MoMo monitoring system to establish how many deaths may have been directly or indirectly due to the coronavirus. But many may have been for other reasons. The same thing happens with this.

The fact is that clearly the increase in temperatures has influenced mortality in Canada. And also in Washington and Oregon, where authorities have registered 63 deaths that could be linked to the heat wave. But why is all this happening?

The announced danger of the heat wave in Canada

In 2019, a report published by the Department of Environment and Climate Change of the Government of Canada reported that the climate in this country was warming twice as fast as the world average.

Climate in Canada warms twice as fast as the world average

This publication reported how the increase in Emissions of greenhouse gases, with carbon dioxide in the lead, it was causing a worrying increase in temperatures in the country. This, as they already anticipated, could end up causing phenomena such as droughts, forest fires or heat waves. However, there may also be increases in rainfall at specific times of the year, perhaps generating floods.

As for the oceans, the report states that they are acidifying and deoxygenating in line with other parts of the world.

The heat wave in Canada and the northern United States appears to be related to this. And the worst part is that we are at a point where, if drastic measures are not taken, those exceptional 50ºC they can end up becoming too common. The inhabitants of this area of ​​the world are not used to this climate. So now that you’ve seen the consequences, there are two important things to keep in mind. One, learn about precautions like not leaving the house in the hottest hours of the day or staying hydrated. Another is to take the necessary measures to prevent climate change from wreaking havoc, both there and on the rest of the planet.

