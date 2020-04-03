The Moto G8 family once again welcomes a new budget smartphone. In this case, it is a variant of the Moto G8 Power which the manufacturer has named Moto G8 Power Lite.

Inside, honoring his last name, is a 5,000 mAh capacity battery that promises great autonomy in all kinds of scenarios. When necessary, it can be recharged to a maximum of 10W with the indicated power adapter.

The brain of the Moto G8 Power Lite is a MediaTek Helio P35, a low-performance chipset that reduces the cost of the product. Its performance, however, is probably sufficient for users who make basic use of the equipment (instant messaging, web browsing, etc.).

Next to the MediaTek SoC is a 4GB RAM module and 64GB storage, which can be extended using microSD cards of up to 256 GB.

In regards to the screen, the Moto G8 Power Lite incorporates a 6.5-inch panel with HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels). This extends mostly towards the edges, with the exception of the lower end – notably thicker – and a drop-shaped notch located at the top.

The photographic set, on the other hand, is made up of a total of four cameras, the technical specifications of which are as follows:

Main camera. 16 megapixel sensor and f / 2.0 aperture.

Macro camera. 2 megapixel sensor and f / 2.4 aperture.

Depth chamber. 2 megapixel sensor and f / 2.4 aperture.

Frontal camera. 8 megapixel sensor and f / 2.0 aperture.

Lastly, the Moto G8 Power Lite integrates Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and 4G, but lacks NFC connectivity which enables mobile payments through applications such as Google Pay. However, a fingerprint reader is present in the posterior region.

Moto G8 Power Lite Price

The Moto G8 Power Lite has its own product page on the manufacturer’s Spanish website, so its launch in this market seems like a fact. What is unknown, however, is the price for which it will be marketed, although it will most likely range 169 euros for which it is already for sale in Germany.

As for Mexico, the Moto G8 Power Lite can already be purchased both from the manufacturer’s online store and from other regular distributors. Its price is 3999 pesos.

👇 More in Explica.co