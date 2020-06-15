For more than six decades, a total of 19 absolute wins, 108 wins in its class and incredible moments of excitement have linked Porsche to the Le Mans 24 Hours, the legendary endurance race. There, on June 14, 1970, Porsche claimed its first overall victory with the 580-horsepower 917 KH. Fifty years later, this weekend, the winning prototype will be on display at the Porsche Museum.

Since Porsche first participated in this classic endurance test in 1951, and immediately achieved victory in its class with the 356 SL, this race has become a must for the sports car maker. But it took a long way to get the first great win. Until the late 1960s, Porsche played a less relevant role by concentrating on the smaller cylinder categories. Later, Porsche initiated a change of strategy in the late 1960s.

In 1969, Porsche was only 75 meters (or, which is the same, less than a second) from victory in the tightest finale in Le Mans history. But at that time, the engineers and drivers had already incorporated much of what they had learned in previous years to prepare for the 1970 race. In this year, in addition to the top position of Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood on board a Porsche 917 KH, Gerard Larrousse and Willy Kauhsen were second with the Porsche 917 LH Martini and Rudi Lins and Helmut Marko finished third with the Porsche 908/02, which was a resounding victory for Porsche.

That first victory set a precedent: a year later, 33 of the 49 registered were vehicles manufactured in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, a record that is still unbeaten today. A Porsche 917 KH also won the race in 1971. In 1974 Porsche ushered in the turbo era at Le Mans with the launch of the 911 Carrera RSR 2.1 Turbo. In 1976, Porsche achieved the first turbo victory in test history with the 936 Spyder, and with the same car it won again a year later with its official team. Two years later, a client team won for the first time. That success with a Porsche 935 K3 also marked the first Le Mans triumph of a rear-engined vehicle derived from a serial car, the Porsche 911.

Between 1981 and 1987, racing Porsches were unbeatable at Le Mans. The longest winning period in 24-hour history began with the third and final win for the Porsche 936 Spyder. The following year, in 1982, the official team launched the new 956, with which it occupied all three podium positions in its debut. The 956 carried Porsche’s first aluminum monocoque chassis and innovative aerodynamics that allowed it to achieve high downforce without a significant increase in air resistance. With the 956 and its successor, the 962 C, the sports car maker led the development of electronic ignition and injection systems, just like that of Porsche’s dual-clutch transmission (PDK), so popular today. From 1983 onward, Porsche customers started racing the 956 and 962 C. Nine Porsche 956 finished in the top ten in 1983, and eight did so in 1984 and 1985.

In the 1990s, among the official and customer teams they had four absolute wins with three different types of cars. The first came in 1994 with the Porsche 962 Dauer Le Mans GT, developed in Weissach and based on the 962 C, followed by those of the TWR Porsche WSC Spyder developed by Porsche, with which it won a client team in 1996 and 1997. In 1998, the Porsche 911 GT1 was entered into the test with the first carbon fiber monocoque designed by Porsche, as well as the first carbon fiber brakes used by the official team. The triumph of the Porsche 911 GT1 coincided with the 50th anniversary of the receipt of the Porsche driving license, the 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster, the car with which the brand’s history began.

Following that success, Porsche shifted its competition policy to focus on developing 911 racing versions close to the series production model and, with them, turned to supporting private teams. At Le Mans, this commitment was rewarded with 11 victories in its category between 1999 and 2018. In 2014 the official team returned to compete again for the absolute victories. Designed ‘from scratch’ in Weissach, the Porsche 919 Hybrid incorporated unique technical solutions. The Porsche prototype was the only one that generated electricity for the high-performance battery in two different ways: on the one hand, by converting the kinetic energy produced under braking and, on the other, thanks to a turbine powered by the exhaust gases from the turbo V4 engine. The propulsion system was made up of the electric motor and the combustion motor and offered a total power of about 900 horsepower. This cutting edge solution proved to be a success. From 2015 to 2017, Porsche achieved three consecutive wins at Le Mans.

With 108 wins in its class and 19 absolute, Porsche is the most successful manufacturer in Le Mans’ almost 100-year history. In 2020, Porsche continues its tradition of having branded sports cars at the Le Mans outlet, something that has been happening every year since 1951. In the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, the newly created Porsche Esports team will be out today June 13 with four Porsche 911 RSR (2017 specifications). On the Twitter channel @PorscheRaces the German manufacturer will be giving information about the race. Also, over the anniversary weekend, fans will be able to see a historical overview of the 1970 race on Twitter @PorscheNewsroom.

Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood recall old stories from the 1970 race

After exactly 4,607,811 kilometers or 343 laps, in 1970 Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood crossed the finish line first with the 237 917 KH from Porsche Salzburg. “It was a rain-dominated race and we had to constantly change tires and adapt to the situation. It was not wear and tear that forced us to do it, but the constant changes in weather conditions. The coordination of the entire team is what led us to victory. Competing in a 24-hour endurance race with just two drivers is not an easy feat, ”recalled Hans Herrmann.

Many of the competitors, including numerous Porsches, gradually withdrew from the test. “Le Mans is a race where everything goes well, or does not go. In those days, the 24 Hours was more of an endurance driving test than a race, ”recalled Richard Attwood. “Winning Le Mans with Porsche and Hans was completely unexpected because our car didn’t have the right set-up for high speeds. Hans and I were just a dream team. “

“We worked on the car until the last minute,” said Hans Herrmann. “The 917 was originally a very difficult competition car to drive. He was driving us, and not the other way around, until we were able to optimize the aerodynamics and transform it into a winning vehicle. ” Back home in Stuttgart, Porsche’s victory was celebrated with a car parade through the city and in the main square. “This victory was gaining importance over the years. Who could have thought that Porsche would become the record mark of this race ”, said a satisfied Richard Attwood. “I also had an additional setback that day: I couldn’t eat anything during the test and I only drank milk to keep fit behind the wheel. Then I found out they were giving me mumps. ”