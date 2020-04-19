Luis Miguel.

Reach out to 50 years represents for many a life of prosperity, wisdom and strength, and if there is someone who knows about this it is definitely Luis Miguel, who that this Sunday April 19 reaches this age.

The famous singer has had a life full of success, scandals, romances and excesses that has taken him to the top and even to the lowest. And is that the singer’s life is a melodrama that must be told in detail. So we are going to leave you numbers he has reached his 50th birthday, surprise yourself with these figures.

1. He has won more than 120 awards

El Sol has multiple awards including Grammys, LAMAs, Spotify Awards, international recognitions, Seagulls and countless other appointments. The first one he received was in 1983 a TvyNovelas Award for Best Children’s SingerTwo years later, he would receive his first Grammy for his album I like you as you are.

2. Your most played songs

The song that has the most reproductions on its YouTube channel, according to Google data, is “La incondicional” with 93 million views. They follow “Loving you is a pleasure” with 23 million, “I have everything except you” with 22 million, “You can’t leave me like this” with 16 million and “Or you, or none” with 15 million views.

3. Your last year

In the last 12 months his official channel has won globally 1.08 billion views in total with a considerable increase in National Holidays and New Year’s celebrations, which makes it the ideal artist for the holidays.

4. Your most listened song in the last year

The song “Now you can leave” was heard in general 102 million times which makes it the most reproduced of the year, followed by “the Unconditional” and “Guilty or not”.

5. His romances

You have been involved with about 30 women Throughout his life, among which are names such as Adela Noriega, Lucia Mendez, the mothers of their children Aracely Arámbula and Michelle Salas, Mariah Carey, Issabela Camil and Myrka Dellanos.

