In 1970 the world was different. Not just the literary one. When drawing a parable from that time until today we find many things, perhaps not so many, that still endure. One of them is literature. And a publisher: Corregidor. Historic, emblematic and thriving, it was founded by Manuel Pampín on July 1, 1970. Today he has published more than 3,500 titles, including Alberto Laiseca, Alejandra Pizarnik, Arturo Jauretche, Osvaldo Soriano and Juan Gelman, among many others. « Without books there is no possible future », used to say this publisher, today retired from the edition. His sons carry on Corregidor (Fernanda, Paula and Juan Pampín) and Norberto Gugliotella.

“Corregidor emerged in the early 1970s on the initiative of our father. He started working in the world of books, distributing more than 30 Spanish publishers in our country. Then he had several bookstores until he got caught up in book publishing. Since then, going through all the crises, Corregidor has been around. We are still a family business. Although our father has been away for a few years, we continue to publish books with the same enthusiasm, « he says. Paula Pampín.

The original idea never mutated. On the contrary, « it intensified », he maintains. The original concept was “a Latin American ideal that tried to value Argentine and Latin American culture. During the last two decades the proposal was deepened with the creation of thematic collections such as Vereda Brasil, Narrativas al Sur del Río Bravo, Vía México, Archipiélago Caribe or La Inteligencia Americana. That is where we are interested in following our path ”, adds the editor.

Today, within the publishing industry and its enormous offer, they occupy a key place. « Like all independent publishers of large multinational groups, » he maintains Paula Pampín-, we fulfill an essential role to guarantee bibliodiversity. Corregidor was and is fundamental at the moment of thinking about the configuration of national literature of the mid-20th century and of Latin American literature of the 21st century. In addition, our editorial published a large number of authors of theater, music and other manifestations of our culture. «

Facing the quarantine, the publisher is still standing. “We are, like everyone, adapting to the situation. For example, expanding our digital library in all the news and taking to that format a large part of our catalog. On the other hand, we strengthen the bond with independent bookstores and with our readers through social networks ”, he assures Fernanda Pampín.

In addition to their fifty years, they are also celebrating the centenary of the birth of Clarice Lispector, reason for which they published five new titles that add to the eight that already counted in the Lispector Library. And the news does not stop: « This week we are launching the edition of a new translation of Close to the wild heart, his first novel. In addition, we await the release of two movies based on Corregidor novels: Simone, from the Rómulo Gallegos International Novel Prize, the Puerto Rican Eduardo Lalo, and Candle from the dominican Andújar King, which we have just published ”.

The future, although true, is hopeful. The past gives them an immense trajectory and the present meets them with many energies. « We hope that we can celebrate in the coming months with all the friends of the publisher all these great news », he concludes Fernanda Pampín.