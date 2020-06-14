Herrmann and Attwood achieved victory with the Porsche 917K in 1970

The Stuttgart firm is the most successful in the history of Le Mans

It is said soon, but half a century has passed since Porsche achieved its first victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He did it with the legendary 917K in the 1970 edition, with Hans Herrmann and Richard Attwood at the controls, in what would be the first of nineteen victories on the La Sarthe circuit to date.

In fact, it must be clarified that the 1970 was their first absolute victory in the endurance race par excellence, given that in their first participation, in 1951, they achieved the triumph of their category with the Porsche 356 SL – the French Auguste Veuillet and Edmond Mouche were in charge of taking him to the finish line.

However, to achieve the first victory in style, it was necessary to wait until June 14, 1970. The 1960s was marked by the battles between Ferrari and Ford, but soon they found a tough rival who was willing to dominate the world of endurance with its 917K that offered up to 580 horsepower.

Before that, in the 1969 edition – the last to see the traditional Le Mans outings – they would be just a few meters from the winner, Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver’s Ford GT40. Hans Herrmann and Gérard Larrousse squeezed their Porsche 908 until the last lap of a fast-paced race, probably the tightest in Le Mans history, but this time the Ford team took the cat overboard.

On the next occasion, the story would be quite different. Porsche applied everything learned in the competition to punch the table with an impressive triplet at Le Mans: Herrmann-Attwood sealed the victory with the 917K, Larrousse-Kauhsen were second with the 917LH and Marko-Lins finished third with the 908. .

The show of power was so insulting that in the 1971 edition they marked a milestone that is still valid today: 33 of the 49 participants decided to run with a Porsche! Of course, the victory went to one of the Stuttgart brand racing cars, this time for the 917K by Gijs van Lennep and Helmut Marko.

From there, the German firm began to carve out its legend in the world of resistance. It was time to bet on the turbo and Porsche starred in the first victory for a turbocharged car, with the 936 Spyder in 1976; Later, with the 935 K3, they also materialized Le Mans’ first conquest of a rear-engined car.

The most dominant streak in Le Mans history would come in the 1980s. Seven consecutive victories from 1981 to 1987 with three different cars: first with the 936, then came the highly revered 956 – with Porsche’s first aluminum monocoque chassis and innovative aerodynamics – and finally the 962.

There were also overall wins for Porsche in the 1990s – four, in particular – before they began to focus their attention on developing racing cars closest to the production version of the 911, which has served to achieve as many as eleven its category between 1999 and 2018.

The last major project of the German firm at Le Mans was the 919 Hybrid – which later had a radical version to afford the luxury of breaking several records, including that of the Nordschleife -, which achieved a total of three consecutive absolute victories between 2015 and 2017 before saying goodbye to a WEC that today is still in the process of reconstruction.

A whopping 19 outright victories at Le Mans is a figure that only Porsche has achieved, and much of this success must be attributed to one of the makers of the 917 – in addition to other cars and engines – Hans Mezger, who sadly passed away this Wednesday. Surely, the tribute of Porsche will be double during this day.

