On April 10 but 1970, the world received one of the most shocking news in history, because after many years together Paul McCartney announced his separation from The Beatles. The British media had the note on their covers. Although the bassist and composer of the band did not make this clear – because he did not affirm it as such -, the truth is that it was evident that the group had not worked as a team for many years.

Although they kept releasing great records like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band or The Beatles, each of the members composed their own songs and later used the other members as if they were session musicians to record its. So as such there was no longer a camaraderie between them. As if this were not enough, Lennon began releasing some singles with Yoko Ono in 1969, distancing himself further from his peers and that would conclude in that same year with John informing McCartney and Allen Klein of his decision to leave the band.

The beginning of the end

Many things have been said about The Beatles – not for nothing is the most documented band in history -, however the last years of the Fab Four are some of the darkest passages of his entire career. After innovating and reinventing rock from the 60s, with many ups and downs, the band returned to work on what would be their last album, Abbey Road, and the obligatory question the world was asking at the time was What would follow for Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr?

Unfortunately the answer was not the best of all. On January 3, 1970, the last track in the band’s history was recorded, Harrison’s “I Me Mine” for the then unfinished project called Get Back. (and that we would later know as Let it be) – session in which John was not present – but despite this last effort to present a new album, Lennon and Harrison especially felt tied to The Beatles and all they wanted was for ‘that nightmare’ called The Beatles to end.

For his part, McCartney and Ringo although they were focused on different musical projects that would give feet to their solo careers, they held out hope and faith that The Beatles would stick together, though that thought would not last long.. Almost a month after this, John Lennon would publish “Instant Karma”, which for many was one of the first statements that the greatest band in history was more than dead and would never return to a studio.

However and despite everything they were still working on putting the finishing touches on Let It Be, although things were not going as they wanted since McCartney didn’t like the idea that Phil Spector (known for its innovative Sound Wall) was at the controls and not George Martin –Who for many was the fifth Beatle–.

But the drop that spilled the glass and made Sir Paul mad was that Spector (without asking him anything) decided to include a lot of choirs and orchestral arrangements to one of his songs, “The Long and Winding Road”For he had thought of it as a simple ballad at the piano. Of course the musician complained about this, but Neither Apple Records nor his teammates did anything about it, causing McCa to become completely enraged.

Another problem that Paul faced at that time was that the release dates of his solo album and the premiere of both the film and the Let It Be album. they were quite close. Seeing that this would be a huge problem, the band members decided to send dear Ringo to speak to him and convince him to delay the release of this album, but despite the great friendship they had, McCartney did not take things well and ran Starr from his house, but not before telling him even what he was going to die of.

Although McCartney came out on the scheduled date, April 17, 1970., this discussion and the fact that they sent Ringo to talk to him was one of the factors that led him to make his official separation from The Beatles public. On that cover that the world’s newspapers published, Paul McCartney used the space to announce his solo debut, which angered his colleagues because for others this was a low blow to promote his album.

On May 8 Let It Be would go on sale, completely closing the history of the Liverpool quartet, and since then each of the members took their own musical path. Years later and with his wife Linda, Paul McCartney decides to put together another band which he called Wings and that enjoyed great success in that decade thanks to songs such as “Jet”, “Band On The Run”, “Live and Let Die” and many more.

For George Harrison this was the pinnacle moment for your creativity, well He took all those songs that for years his classmates despised and reunited them in the acclaimed All Things Must Pass –Which for many is the best solo album of the four Beatles– and organized the first charity concert in the history of music, Concert For Bangladesh, Along with his great friend and spiritual mentor, Ravi Shankar.

Lennon for his part would move to New York and in the city that never sleeps he would continue working on solo albums with Yoko Ono, He would collaborate with artists like David Bowie and Mick Jagger, and compose some of his most famous solo songs like “Imagine”, “Beautiful Boy”, “God”, “(Just Like) Starting Over” and more until his death on December 8, 1980. Fact that shocked the world and his former colleagues.

The only one who had the other members of The Beatles for his solo albums was the beloved Ringo, but they never ran into each other in the studies. The only The Beatles ‘meetings’ that existed was when Harrison reunited Starr and McCartney to record “All Those Years Ago” in 1980, as a tribute to the great John Lennon, later they would be together again for the Anthology project in 1994, which included a documentary about the band and three discs with unpublished themes and a monographic book.

After so many things, rumors and actions, It seems that McCartney was not the one who separated the band, because it was something that was inevitably going to happen.. Without knowing it and by way of omen, The Beatles closed its story in 1969 with “The End”, which has one of the phrases that could fully describe the career of the greatest group of all time: “And in the end the love you take, is equal to the love yo make …”.