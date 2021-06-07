50+ Times Celebrities Dressed Like Disney Princesses

.

For celebrities, dressing up for a glamorous red-carpet event is no big deal — but even they can’t resist their very own Cinderella moment every once in a while. Intentional or not, these stars look like they took some inspiration from their favorite Disney princesses (and a few other memorable characters!). From A-list stars to actual royalty, we’ve collected a bunch of times celebrities dressed exactly like Disney princesses on the red carpet and beyond.

Snow white

Disney’s very first princess, Snow White, starred in the company’s debut feature film in 1937.

Taylor Swift

In 2011, Taylor Swift was captured in New York City dressed like Snow White, wearing a bright-yellow skirt and a navy blue sweater.

Olivia Palermo

In her pale-yellow Emilia Wickstead skirt and dark knit top, Olivia Palermo channeled the fairest princess of them all at the 2014 British Fashion Awards.

Lily allen

In 2015, Lily Allen wore a modernized version of Snow White’s yellow and blue outfit in London.

Cinderella

Cinderella made her debut in Disney’s 1950 film, wearing a light-blue gown with a full skirt.

Zendaya

The Euphoria star took her tribute to Cinderella quite literally, arriving at the 2019 Met Gala in a Tommy Hilfiger gown with her “fairy godmother” (aka stylist) Law Roach in tow.

Talita von Furstenberg

Talita von Furstenberg — granddaughter of Diane von Furstenberg and a real-life princess — wore a gown designed by her grandmother in the perfect shade of Cinderella blue to the 2018 Met Gala in New York.

Aishwarya rai

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai wore this stunning Cinderella-inspired gown by Michael Cinco to the Okja premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

Claire danes

Claire Danes wore a sky blue dress reminiscent of Cinderella’s famous gown to the 2016 Met Gala in New York. (Fun fact: Designer Zac Posen made the dress with fiber optics so that the gown could light up in the dark.)

Blake Lively

Blake Lively drew many comparisons to Cinderella when she wore this light-blue gown designed by Vivienne Westwood to the premiere of Slack Bay at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o wore a minimalist version of Cinderella’s dress — designed by Prada — to the 86th Academy Awards in 2014, when she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Zhang Ziyi

Zhang Ziyi looked like a fairy-tale princess at the Love for Life premiere in Rome, wearing a sparkling blue gown from the Christian Dior Resort 2011 collection.

Lily james

Lily James played the live-action version of Cinderella in 2015, so it was fitting that the actress paid homage to her character’s iconic blue dress at the premiere.

Cinderella

In the final scene of the 1950 classic, Cinderella wears a V-neck wedding gown with long sleeves as she marries Prince Charming.

Kate middleton

The only thing missing from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding in 2011 was the flock of birds carrying the duchess’s veil.

dawn

Disney released its adaptation of the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty in 1959. In one of the film’s iconic scenes, the three good fairies — Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather — sew a gown for Princess Aurora but fight over whether it will be blue or pink .

Laura harrier

Not only would Aurora approve of the off-the-shoulder puffy sleeves on Laura Harrier’s Loewe gown she wore to the 2019 SAG Awards, but it’s also in the princess’s signature pink.

Reese witherspoon

At the 2014 Met Gala, Reese Witherspoon wore a strapless dress in the same shade as Princess Aurora’s pink gown.

Gwyneth paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow channeled Princess Aurora in a pale-pink Ralph Lauren gown at the 1999 Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress for Shakespeare in Love.

read Michele

At the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Glee actress Lea Michele showed us what Princess Aurora’s gown would’ve looked like if it were designed by Valentino.

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel looked like a present-day Princess Aurora in a shocking pink Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2014 Emmy Awards.

dawn

Here is Princess Aurora in the blue version of her birthday dress created by her fairy friends in Sleeping Beauty.

Hailey bieber

American model Hailey Bieber channeled Princess Aurora in an icy-blue off-the-shoulder gown by Tommy Hilfiger at the 2018 Met Gala in New York.

Elle fanning

While the costumes Elle Fanning wore as Aurora in 2014’s Maleficent didn’t have much in common with the gowns in the animated version, the actress gave a nod to the iconic blue dress by wearing an updated Elie Saab number at the movie’s premiere.

Penelope Cruz

While it may not have been intentional, the dusty-blue Armani Privé gown that Penelope Cruz wore to the 2012 Academy Awards made her look just like Princess Aurora.

Ariel

Disney’s 1989 adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale features Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human.

Blake Lively

It was hard not to mistake Blake Lively for Princess Ariel when she dyed her hair red in 2011. Then the actress wore this seafoam green draped gown by Zuhair Murad Couture and she became even more of a dead ringer for the mermaid.

Julianne Hough

While Dancing With the Stars’ Julianne Hough might have been going for more of a Grace Kelly vibe at the 2012 Emmy Awards, this sparkly green mermaid gown by Georges Hobeika makes us think of Ariel.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé definitely had some Little Mermaid vibes going in this emerald green mermaid gown that she wore back in 2007.

Gwyneth paltrow

This green sequined Elie Saab gown made Gwyneth Paltrow look like the Little Mermaid (all grown up and glam!) At the 2011 Bambi Awards in Wiesbaden, Germany.

