50 things you should know about The Undertaker.

The Undertaker It is being one of the most prominent themes during these last days in the world of wrestling. After the success of his new documentary The last ride and his announcement of not wanting to get into a ring, Taker He has got fans around the world to get excited and pay tribute to his career on social media.

Throughout the documentary of The Undertaker have spoken about various points of his career, our colleagues Wrestling Online They have allowed us to share their compilation of the 50 most important data you should know about The Undertaker.

1- His real name is Mark Calaway, he was born in Houston Texas and he is 55 years old. 2- He is under contract with WWE as a free agent, that is, his wrestler services do not belong exclusively to any brand. 3- He played basketball and American football in high school; He even studied at Angelina College on a scholarship for playing basketball. 4- He left the university to concentrate on sports. 5- He considered going to Europe to play basketball in the Euroleague, but decided to enter the world of wrestling instead of continuing his career in professional basketball. 6- He made his professional wrestling debut for the WCCW in 1987 under the name Texas Red and was defeated in his debut against Bruiser Brody. 7- He then left the company to join the USWA, where he fought with different gimmicks, including one of the most controversial in his career, the famous The Master of Pain, managed by Dutch Mantell. This Gimmick consisted of a man who killed two men in a fight with his fists and the legal system only gave him 5 years in prison in isolation. 8- Under the controversial Gimmick of The Master of Pain he defeated Jerry Lawler to win the USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship, which was his first title in his entire career. 9- He joined WCW in 1989 under the name Mean Mark Callous, a name given to him by Terry Funk. 10- It was managed by Paul Heyman at WCW. 11- He fought Lex Luger with a dislocated hip, because that fight was being watched by Vince McMahon, owner of the WWF. So he preferred to put up with that pain and remain silent to impress Vince. 12- Vince McMahon was not interested in signing Undertaker after his fight, but it was Bruce Prichard who explained to Vince that Mean Mark had struggled with a dislocated hip and that he had to at least talk to him. So Vince went to a WCW house show in New Jersey, met with Mark and decided to sign him after being convinced that he needed a guy with those guts in the WWF. So Mark quit WCW 3 days later. 13- He fought for NJPW under the name Punisher Dice Morgan. 14- He signed with the WWF in October 1990. 15- He made his company debut in Non-televised Fights under the Gimmick called Kane The Undertaker. No kidding, it had both names in one. 16- He made his official WWF debut at the 1990 Survivor Series as the surprise participant of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team. In this fight he eliminated Koko B. Ware in less than a minute with a new move back then, the Tombstone Piledriver. He also eliminated the legendary Dusty Rhodes in this fight. He was later eliminated by count outside the ring. 17- Changed WWF manager, who was originally Brother Love (Bruce Prichard) and later would be Paul Bearer, debuting the famous urn that revived Undertaker. 18- His first feud in the WWF was against Jimmy Superfly Snuka. This led to a fight at Wrestlemania 7, giving Undertaker the first victory at Wrestlemania and beginning the famous Streak. 19- He defeated the Hulk Hogan in the Survivor Series in 1991 a year after his debut and was crowned WWF Champion for the first time in his career. This thanks to the help of The Nature Boy, Ric Flair. At that time, Taker became the youngest WWF World Champion in company history. 20- He lost his title 6 days later to Hulk Hogan in a controversial finale; but they decided to leave the title vacant, a title that Ric Flair later won for having won the 1992 Royal Rumble. 21- He became a babyface (technician) after stopping an attack by one of his allies, Jake The Snake Roberts on Macho Man Randy Savage, being massively applauded by the fans. 22- Wrestlemania 2000 was lost due to a torn groin and bicep. 23- He faced severe weight problems between 2000 and 2001 due to his back injuries and a poor diet. 24- He decided to change the Gimmick from The Deadman to The American Badass. So this new Gimmick debuted returning after an injury in the middle of an ironman match between Triple H and The Rock attacking Triple H. 25- According to experts, the American Badass Gimmick was the worst descent in the Undertaker’s career and the public stopped seeing him as someone untouchable. These say that he revealed his poor skills on the microphone compared to the other fighters on the stellar scene and was in lousy physical condition, killing all the magic of the Undertaker, as he revealed all his shortcomings in the ring and adding to his injuries and weight issues. it made it difficult to enjoy this character. 26- One of his wins at WrestleMania was by DQ against the Argentine Giant González after he used chloroform to put Taker to sleep. 27- He is a fan of motorcycles and collects them from the Harley Davidson and West Coast Choppers brands. All the motorcycles used by the American Badass Gimmick are his. 28- He loaned his house on some occasions to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. 29- He is a fan of MMA and has attended multiple UFC events. 30- He is a huge fan of Nick Cave, ZZ Top, AC / DC, Kiss, Black Sabbath, Guns N ‘Roses, Metallica, Iron Maiden and Black Label Society. However, he also enjoys country music and blues. 31- He loves golf, but he is lousy playing it. This was revealed by Taker himself in an interview where he said: «I spend a lot of time with my family, my children. I also work on my horrible golf game. I love golf, I love golf, but I’m horrible at it. For some reason, I go out there and I feel miserable because I am very bad at golf. ” 32- He suffered a broken orbital bone and a broken nose in a fight against Rey Mysterio in 2010. Due to this injury, Undertaker has to avoid hitting in that area and does not see how he should. 33- He has never given up in a fight. It once happened that Taker surrendered to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2015, but the referee didn’t see it. He also touched the canvas to signal surrender to Kurt Angle on SmackDown, there was simultaneously a count of three because Angle’s backs were flat and the count of three was before Taker surrendered. So he hasn’t lost a fight to surrender voluntarily in WWE. 34- It was Vince McMahon who gave him the name of The Undertaker. 35- It is black tape in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. 36- The opponent he has faced the most in his entire career is Kane. 37- He was the longest-serving judge at Wrestler’s Court. 38- He hanged Kurt Angle in an airplane until he was inconsistent after he was abruptly awakened on a flight by excessive noise and saw his boss on the ground with Kurt Angle on him. He thought they were hurting Vince and almost ripped Angle’s head off until Vince told him it was a game between them. So he got mad at Vince and wanted to hit him. They had to reassure him. Then he was laughing at the situation with them. 39- He suffered severe burns after the fireworks failed in the Elimination Chamber event in 2010 and the fire completely burned him. Cursing and furious, he entered the ring with a burned chest. The referee gave him water, poured it on his chest and fought as planned. 40- He has fought 2,377 fights in his career, of which he obtained 1,773 victories, 509 defeats and 95 draws or no contest. The number may seem low for 30 years with the company, but Taker suffered many injuries that kept him out of the ring for many months. 41- Paul Bearer had an epic nickname of backstage friends. This she said Wendy, because her hair was long, red and said she was effeminate, like the doll of the Wendy’s chain. 42- He has a record of 25 wins and 2 losses at Wrestlemania. His only two losses were to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. 43- He has won 15 titles in his career; But he has never won the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the WWE United States Championship, so he is not a WWE Grand Slam Champion or Triple Crown. 44- Taker had his own Klique backstage, a group called The Bone Street Krew where all the members had the initials of this group tattooed on their body. The group consisted of Undertaker, Rikishi, Yokozuna, The Godfather, Dennis Knight (Leatherface), Henry Godwinn (HOG), and Puerto Rican Savio Vega. 45- Undertaker invests a large part of your money in real estate, buying properties to rent or resell them at a higher price. You have managed your finances wisely. 46- He has been married three times. His first wife was Jodi Lynn, with whom he was married for 10 years and with whom he had his son Gunner. Sara Calaway, to whom she was married for 7 years, had her name tattooed on her neck and had 2 children. Finally, his current wife, the fighter Michelle McCool, with whom he has a daughter. Undertaker has 4 children. 47- He is a good friend of Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Triple H, Savio Vega, Rikishi, The Godfather, The Godwins, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Kane, Vader, Jake The Snake Roberts and Vince McMahon. He was very close friends with the deceased Yokozuna, Paul Bearer and Roddy Pipper. 48- He deeply hated Diamond Dallas Page for trying to give him orders during a fight, which caused him to bury DDP in WWE. He deeply hated Sin Snuka, also known as Deuce from Deuce and Domino, as this was the cameraman who had to capture Undertaker in the air in his fight against Shawn Michaels in Wrestlemania 25 and as he could not bear it in time, Taker fell on his head on the floor and had a concussion; Snuka was fired a month after this incident. He hated Vince Russo, John Laurinaitis, Mabel (Viscera), and CM Punk. In Punk’s case, he had an arrogant backstage attitude. One day Taker saw him dressed as a fan while he was the WWE Heavyweight Champion and told him that he had to look like a champion, so he suggested that he should come to the Coliseums in a coat to project a high standard. Punk told Taker in the most haughty way in front of Vince that he didn’t plan to wear an overcoat because Cena didn’t. What angered Taker and Vince decided to give the title to Taker full weight and later give it to Edge. 49- He has a phobia of cucumbers. No kidding, Paul Bearer and Bruce Prichard, his former managers, confirmed this on several occasions; in the case of Bearer, he said it in the funniest way in an interview in 2013 and there have been reports of this in the New York Times, New York Post and multiple journalistic sources of complete reliability. 50- Originally it was the fighter who was going to hatch from an egg in Survivor Series and was going to be the Gobbledy Gooker, a fighter dressed in turkey. Thank God they came to their senses and gave him the Undertaker Gimmick instead.

Thank you very much to Lucha Libre Online for bringing us these 50 interesting facts about The Undertaker!

