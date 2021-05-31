50 Spanish athletes seek their ticket to Tokyo in the European Paralympic Athletics

05/31/2021 at 3:22 PM CEST

EFE

The European Paralympic Athletics Championship in Bydgoszcz (Poland), which is held from June 1 to 5, has the presence of 50 Spanish athletes (43 with disabilities plus seven guides), whose objective is to find as many brands as possible minimums that take them to the Tokyo Games.

Spain currently has 16 places for Tokyo – eight for men and eight for women – without counting the guides. Seven of the athletes present at the European have already insured their ticket. These are the sprinters Adiaratou Iglesias (T12) and Gerard Download (T11) with your guide William Red, the pitchers Kim lopez (F12) and Hector Cabrera (F12), the runner Yassine Ouhdadi (T13) and the jumpers Ivan Spout (T13) and Desirée Vila (T63). All are visually impaired except Vila, who has a physical disability.

Another five athletes have the minimum B that allows access to the quota of places that are not completed with the A. In this group are the mediofondista and triathlete Susana rodriguez (T11), who competes with the guide Celso Comesaña; the jumper Sara Martinez (T12) and the launcher Álvaro del Amo (F11), all of them visually impaired; sprinter Deliber Rodriguez (T20), who has an intellectual disability, and the pitcher Miriam Martinez (F36), with brain damage.

The rest of the Spanish expedition in Bydgoszcz will look for their ticket to Tokyo. Some of these athletes have come to the national team from the Liberty Seguros Paralympic Promises of Athletics team, which tries to propel the athletes with the greatest projection on their way to the highest level. In this group are Tania Castillo (F37), Nuria Pascual (T13), Ana Moya (T12), Winsdom Ikhiuwu (T13), Alba Garcia (T12) and Jonatan Orozco, Nagore Folgador (T12) and Joan Raga Y Eduardo Uceda (T11) and Jorge Gutierrez.

Coming from the Spanish Federation of Sports for the Blind compete Lia beel (T11) and his guide David alonso, Cristian Benitez (T13), Melani Bergés (T12) and Jaime del Rio, Salvador Cano (F12), Sara fernandez (T12), Jose Luis Fernandez (T12), Joan Munar (T12), Izaskun Osés (T13), Martin Parejo (T11), Meritxel Playà (T11), Laura Rus (F13), Jairo salgueiro (T13) and Diego Sancho (T13).

Apart from Desirée Vila, The Spanish Sports Federation for People with Physical Disabilities has seven other athletes: Sara Andres (T64), Alberto Avila (T64), David fernandez (F57), Alvaro Jimenez (F41), Carlos perez (T47), Daniel Perez (T47) and Jose Manuel Quintero (T54).

Another three will be provided by the Federation of People with Cerebral Palsy and Acquired Brain Injury: Ruben Aldas (RR3), Daniel Ibarra (F37) e Ivan Soriano (T37) – and one more that of Intellectual Disability with Dionibel Rodriguez (T20).

The Paralympic European Championship will have the participation of some 700 athletes from 43 countries, according to the International Paralympic Committee.

All athletes will compete in the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium, which is named after one of the best track athletes in Polish history. Krzyszkowiak won the gold medal in the men’s 3,000 meter hurdles at the 1960 Rome Olympics.