50 photos of Jack Nicholson that blow us away

‘The Shining’, ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, ‘Batman’, ‘Chinatown’, ‘Easy Rider’, ‘The Power of Affection’, ‘Better … Impossible’ … And the list could go on and follow.

In six decades dedicated to the trade, Jack Nicholson has garnered an enviable career in the eyes of anyone. He has faced all genders and has always come out the winner (with his unique and unmistakable smile). Twelve Oscar nominations and three achieved statuettes endorse it, in addition to several BAFTA Awards, as many Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, etc.

Even his own life has a rough point: the one he thought was his older sister, was really his mother, who had him as a teenager, a fact that Nicholson himself knew when he was older, and having passed away the one he considered his mother -grandmother in real life- and sister -mother-.

At the age of 22, he entered the world of industry as an assistant at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. While he was working he went to acting classes. His first film appearance was ‘The Cry Baby Killer’, in 1958. But the film with which he would make himself known to the general public would be in 1969 with ‘Easy Rider’. Then more and more jobs would come to this day, with more than 50 films of the most diverse. His last feature film was ‘How do you know if …?’ released in 2010.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are 50 snapshots of his life. Which one do you prefer?