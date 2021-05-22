50 Photos Of Celebrities With Really Old Cell Phones

Getty Images

It may be hard to remember a world before everyone could accidentally tweet nudes from their pocket, but smartphones are still a relatively recent technological development. Journey with us back to a time before celebrities had Instagram, and when the worst they could do was maybe forget to set up their voicemail.

Cameron Diaz

Selfies before smartphones. What a time 2004 was.

Sarah Jessica Parker

“Hello, AT&T? Yes, I just won a Golden Globe!”

Good charlotte

90% chance Joel Madden is playing Snake.

Jimmy Fallon

No, Jimmy, you already got your takeout.

Britney Spears

This is literally 2003 calling, asking for its hat back.

Samuel L. Jackson

Remember when cell phones had Hollywood premiere parties?

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

“Jay, seriously, can you not use that phone when we’re in public?”

Justin timberlake

Despite a fully engaged analog antenna, JT remained unimpressed with his reception.

Elizabeth hurley

I don’t think you can get GPS on that, Liz.

David duchovny

“No, I won’t do my Mulder voice for you, Mom …”

Shannen doherty

“I don’t know why they canceled Charmed either!”

Nicky hilton

2003’s motto was “A Hilton Always Answers Her Phone.”

Andie MacDowell

I would like you congratulate you for getting through 18 photos of celebrities with old cell phones and I promise you there’s a good one if you keep going.

Brad Pitt

Awarding extra points if that phone happens to be stored in a bag.

Char mitchell

A gold flip phone #blessed.

Bencio del toro

Why live in the moment after winning a Golden Globe when you could hop on your Rzr instead?

Dustin Hoffman

I actually really miss not having the ability to check email on my phone.

Kelsey Grammar

“Yes, this is Fraser. I’m very famous.”

Morgan fairchild

Back when people wanted to go to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Shannon Elizabeth

TBH the rest of this look is back.

Michael Clarke Duncan

“Nah, there’s no room courtside. My guns needed their own seat.”

Julia Roberts

This is honestly my regular winter look.

P. Diddy

Puffy popping his battery back in (?) At the European Music Awards.

Jaya Saxena I’m a writer and author from New York City who covers everything from sex to culture to witchcraft.

