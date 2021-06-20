50% of great apes will lose their habitat by 2050 due to climate change

06/20/2021 at 3:16 PM CEST

Gorillas, chimpanzees or bonobos could lose between 50% and 94% of their habitats by climate change by 2050. This would be because, even if they are able to move to other more favorable habitats, their new home may not meet the necessary conditions to establish themselves there. It is the warning of an international study that shows a worrying outlook for African great apes.

A new study published in the journal Diversity and Distributions predicts a massive decline in populations of African great apes (gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos) due to the impacts of climate change, changes in land use and population growth. human.

The authors compiled information from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) database, which has a repository that includes a remarkable amount of information on great apes and their population status, threats, and conditions. conservation of several hundred sites, collected over 20 years.

It is the first study on the matter and quantifies the joint effects of climate, land use and human pressure on the African ape population by 2050, in both best and worst scenarios.

“Best case” would mean a slow reduction in carbon emissions and the implementation of appropriate mitigation measures. The “worst case” is an uncontrolled increase in emissions.

In a best-case scenario, the authors predict that great apes will lose 85 percent of their habitats, of which 50 percent are outside national parks and other areas protected by law. At worst, researchers predict a 94 percent loss, of which 61 percent correspond to areas that are not protected.

Will they be able to move to higher places?

The paper, among other things, looks at whether or not great apes can disperse far from where they currently are and adapt to other habitats. In this sense, mountains are currently less suitable than lowland areas for some great ape species.

However, climate change will cause some of the those lowlands become less suitable (warmer, drier and perhaps with less food available), but the nearby mountains will adopt the characteristics that these lowlands currently have.

If great apes manage to move from the lowlands to the mountains, they can survive and even increase their population (depending on the species and if it is the best or the worst case). However, they may not be able to move far from the lowlands they now occupy in the time remaining to 2050.

Joana Carvalho, postdoctoral researcher at Liverpool John Moores University School of Science, lead author of the study, says: ‘By integrating future changes in climate and land use, as well as human population scenarios, this study provides strong evidence of synergistic interactions between global factors that limit the distribution of African apes. ‘

Carvalho adds: “Importantly, a massive loss of habitats outside protected areas is expected, reflecting the inadequacy of the current network of protected areas in Africa to preserve suitable habitats for great apes and effectively connect their populations.”

Warming moves vegetation uphill

For her part, Fiona Maisels, from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and co-author of the study, stated: “Since climate change forces different types of vegetation to move essentially uphill, means that all animals, not just great apes, which depend on certain types of habitat, will be forced to move uphill along with vegetation, or will become locally extinct. And when the hills are low, many species, large and small, will not be able to climb higher than their low height allows, and a large number of animals and plants will simply disappear. ‘

The authors argue that effective conservation strategies require careful planning for each species, focusing on both existing and proposed protected areas, the creation and management of which can be informed by these habitat suitability models.

What’s more, it will be necessary to maintain connectivity between habitats that may be needed in the future to ensure the survival of African apes. “Conservation managers must urgently integrate land use planning and climate change mitigation and adaptation measures into government policy in great ape range countries,” the authors note.

The study highlights the need for urgent action to combat both biodiversity loss and climate change if great apes are to continue to exist in the future.

Governments must protect and conserve great ape habitats, both where they are now and where they must move.

The study results corroborate other recent research showing that African ape populations and their habitats are declining dramatically. All African great apes are classified as endangered (mountain gorillas, bonobos, Nigerian-Cameroon chimpanzees, eastern chimpanzees and central chimpanzees) or critically endangered (Cross River gorillas, Grauer’s gorillas, western lowland gorillas and western chimpanzees) on the IUCN Red List of threatened species.

Hjalmar Kuehl of iDiv in Leipzig, Germany, and lead author of the study, said: “There must be a global responsibility to stop the decline of the great apes. The global consumption of natural resources extracted in the ape range countries is a major factor in their decline & rdquor ;.

“All nations that benefit from these resources have a responsibility to ensure a better future for great apes, their habitats and the people who live in them, by developing more sustainable economies,” he added.

The study involved more than 60 co-authors from academic and non-academic organizations and government agencies, including the Antwerp Zoo Society, the Born Free Foundation, the Chimbo Foundation, the Sierra Leone Conservation Society, the Rural and Environmental Development Foundation. Ambiente, Fauna & Flora International, Frankfurt Zoological Society, Jane Goodall Institute, Rio Tinto, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Sekakoh Organization, Sierra Rutile Limited, Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary, The Biodiversity Consultancy, West African Primate Conservation Action, Wild Chimpanzee Foundation, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and World Wide Fund for Nature.

Reference study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ddi.13358

