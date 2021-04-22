$ 50 million investment for sustainability startups

Razer has created an investment fund with which it will invest in startups dedicated to sustainability. The initial amount will be 50 million dollars and will be known as Razer Green Background.

It is part of the pro-environmental initiatives that the company began a decade ago and with which it plans to take a series of important steps between now and 2030. Among them, achieving that all its offices use 100% renewable energy by 2025 and being neutral in carbon.

The Razer Green Background aims to foster a greener mentality among its target audience, especially millennials and generation Z. According to a statement from the company, “it will have a clear focus on the management of renewable energy, carbon neutral products and plastic recycling.”

The fund will be managed by zVentures, which is the division that manages the risk funds of Rtozer. They also invest in startups and companies dedicated to video games and technology.

Since the announcement of our 10-year sustainability roadmap, Razer has received a multitude of requests on how startups can accelerate their own green projects and initiatives. The Razer Green Fund was created to empower startups with positive intentions and achieve their goals.

Bambooloo, the first recipient of the Razer Green Fund

The Razer Green Background you already have your first beneficiary, Bambooloo, a brand of toilet paper made from the pulp of bamboo. It is a sustainable alternative to the manufacture of this type of product. It requires 90% less water and 70% less carbon for its production, compared to wood pulp.

In addition, the products of Bambooloo They will be supplied to Razer’s global offices, the company’s new headquarters in Southeast Asia and the Malaysian offices.

