The IndyCar ratifies the date of August 23 for the 104th edition of the race

Access will be given to half the capacity allowed at the Indiana IMS

Fernando Alonso’s return to the IndyCar and Alex Palou’s debut in the Indy 500 will be with fans. At least, with the stands with a capacity of 50%, as reported by an IndyCar that has confirmed that the appointment will be on Sunday, August 23.

After postponing the appointment of the classic month of May, Roger Penske – new owner of the category – confirmed that the test would be run with fans, and if he could not do it in August, it would be postponed to October.

Finally it will not be necessary and the American category has confirmed that the 104th edition of the Indianapolis 500 Miles will be on August 23, 2020 and the departure will probably be at 18:45 CEST. It does not coincide with any Formula 1 GP that weekend.

It will be Fernando Alonso’s third round of the test with the most historical weight in the United States and the debut of Alex Palou. The race will be broadcast in Spain on Movistar + and will be narrated live on the SoyMotor.com YouTube channel.

Palou has already debuted in the IndyCar in the Texas oval and will play all the appointments of the season. On the other hand, it is still unknown whether Alonso will test in any race before the Indy 500 to acclimatize.

“I think not, the first idea we have is to do simulator sessions at Charlotte and perhaps the Indy GP in July,” Alonso said recently. “I hope we run the 500 Miles in August. It is hard for us to imagine that the first IndyCar race will be in May, hopefully it will happen.”

Fans will have access to Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, although only 50% of tickets can be sold, as confirmed by the president of the circuit, J. Douglas Boles. Although I also stressed that 50% will be “approximate”.

