50 euros discount on the new POCO X3 Pro, one of the most desired Xiaomi smartphones

You can now buy the POCO X3 Pro officially.

With more than 4 million units sold, the successful POCO X3 has Improved version. A few days ago Xiaomi (or rather POCO), made the new POCO X3 Pro official, a POCO X3 advanced version that bets on power by even releasing a Snapdragon processor.

Of course, and as usual in the POCO catalog, this new smartphone is released at a price highly competitive, which descends in a limited way thanks to an official launch discount. Do you want to know how to get your POCO X3 Pro cheaper? Apply the following coupons and you will save up to 50 euros!

Buy the cheapest POCO X3 Pro from its official store

From today, April 1st, begins the POCO X3 Pro official sale so you can get the Xiaomi mobile with an official launch discount. And be careful because we are talking about the POCO official store on AliExpress as well as its Spanish counterpart.

To access the lowest price, apply the coupon 20X3PRO in the global store or the coupon X3PRO20 in the official store of Spain to save you 50 euros on your new POCO X3 Pro. Basically, with these coupons, the price of the new POCO drops from 249 to 199 euros for its version of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and from 299 euros to 249 euros in the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Remember you are shopping at POCO official stores, both globally and in Spain, so, in addition to having all the guarantees in your order, in the case of the Spanish store you also get shipping from Spain, receiving your new mobile in just a few days.

Of course, buy where you buy you have the usual two years warranty, to which we have to add the return in Spain in case you choose the store in our country.

The highlights of the new POCO X3 Pro

Broadly speaking, this POCO X3 Pro stands out for being the first mobile in the world to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, a revision of the old Snapdragon 855+, a processor of high-end from just a couple of years ago seen on mobiles such as the OnePlus 7T or the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro. A flagship performance and speed for just 200 euros.

For this reason, the POCO X3 Pro is, above all, a powerful mobile with a processor that, currently, is compared to that of the best mid-range mobiles on the market. It depends on the version, it has 6 or 8GB of RAM, as well as internal storage expandable up to 1TB.

A real monster that goes on sale with MIUI 12 and Android 11, in addition to equipping a 5160mAh capacity battery with 33W fast charge. As if that were not enough, it includes an IPS FullHD + panel of 6.67 inch with 120Hz refresh rate, cooling system, dual speakers, NFC or side fingerprint reader and, of course, a photographic section at the height.

How is the POCO X3 Pro different from the POCO X3? All the changes

With a camera system it is very similar to the one seen in the POCO X3, includes a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel wide angle and two 2 megapixel macro and depth sensors. Regarding its front camera, it maintains a resolution of 20 megapixels.

Still not sure? We leave you the coupons once again:

20X3PRO for the global store.X3PRO20 for the Spanish store.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Deals, Xiaomi

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all