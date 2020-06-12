Vodafone launched a series of offers in early June. However, when a little more than a week has passed, this offer has been improved, at least to hire Vodafone One. Of the 3 months of discounts that were initially offered, the British operator has raised the ante to make them 6 months in total. We review the conditions of this new offer and we also leave you a summary of the other offers available on Vodafone.

Since the lifting of the prohibition to carry out portabilities, the operators are quite active when it comes to offers and promotions. In this case, Vodafone launched an offer a few days ago to have unlimited data for 20.99 euros for a whole year, in the case of wanting a mobile rate. If we opted for Vodafone One, we had a 3-month discount. However, that offer has been improved.

How to get a 50% discount on Vodafone One

Until June 30, 2020 we will be able to get a 50% discount on Vodafone One for 6 months. This is valid for new registrations of portability origin contract hiring at least one additional line Vodafone Mini in convergent rate and for customers who become convergent who add 2 new additional lines carried to their convergent rate. Some customers may take advantage to change the contract holder in Vodafone.

The discount for 6 months in rate fee will be as follows:

Discount of 25 euros per month in Vodafone One Mini installment

Discount of 30 euros per month in Vodafone One Extra fee

Discount of 35 euros per month in installment of Vodafone One Unlimited 100Mb

Discount of 45 euros per month in installment of Vodafone One Unlimited Super 600Mb

Discount of 55 euros per month in installments of Vodafone One Unlimited Total 600Mbps, and Vodafone One Unlimited Total1Gbps.

We have Vodafone fiber router and installation for free. The commitment of permanence It will be 6 months, that is, the same term that we have the discount applied. For more information about the offer, you can call the following toll-free number:

The mobile with unlimited continues to 20.99 euros

On the other hand, we remind you that we continue to have Vodafone Unlimited with a speed of 2 Mbps, the discount will be 50% for 6 months. In addition, in Vodafone Unlimited Super, with a speed of 10 Mbps, or Vodafone Unlimited Total, with the maximum speed of the network, the 50% discount will last a whole year (12 months).

The offer it looks like this:

Vodafone Mini for 9.99 euros for 6 months

Vodafone Extra for 14.99 euros for 6 months

Vodafone Unlimited for 20.99 euros for 6 months

Vodafone Unlimited Super for 20.99 euros for 12 months

Vodafone Unlimited Total for 24.99 euros for 12 months