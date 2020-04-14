The state Secretariat of Health reported that a thousand 707 cases have been studied in the state; 834 were negative, and 387 remain suspects.

This Tuesday in Baja California they added 72 new Covid-19 infections, so to date 486 positive cases have been reported in the entity, reported the Secretary of Health, Alonso Óscar Pérez Rico.

In a video conference, he explained that most of the cases have been registered in Tijuana with 274, Mexicali with 184, Tecate 17, Ensenada five, Playas de Rosarito four and in San Quintín with two confirmed cases.

He indicated that there are 50 deaths caused by the virus, of which 31 have been in Tijuana, 14 in Mexicali, three in Tecate, one in Ensenada and one in San Quintín.

“These are not isolated statistical numbers, we have the name, surname, age, and unfortunately what city they were from, we know who they are and we regret losses of this type of scenario that if there were no Covid-19, most likely they were with us; This is a lesson, this is a real disease, “said the secretary.

He said that despite the patients having an artificial ventilator, the prognosis is not favorable, so he reiterated the call for citizens to stay at home and maintain hygiene and social distancing measures.

Pérez Rico added that a total of one thousand 707 cases have been studied in the state, of which 834 have been negative, however, 387 remain as suspects. (Ntx)