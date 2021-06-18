50 Cops Resign From Portland’s Protest Response Unit

A team of 50 police officers serving in a specialized crowd control unit in Oregon, Portland – who respond to ongoing, often violent protests – resigned en masse after a team member was indicted on charges. criminal.

During a Wednesday night meeting, Rapid Response Team officers, detectives and sergeants voted to resign from the team due to a perceived lack of support from the City Council and the district attorney over the past year, according to the US Attorney’s office. mayor and officers.

The officers’ decision to disband their own team came a day after Officer Cody Budworth was charged with fourth-degree assault stemming from a baton strike against a protester last summer.

“I don’t think it’s just one accusation that caused this, I think it’s a very long and complicated story of things that have happened over the last 14 months,” said Acting Portland Police Chief Chris Davis.

Davis told reporters Thursday that while the unit officers “have left their volunteer positions and are no longer on a team,” they will continue with their regular assignments.

The Rapid Response Team is a “all hazards incident” unit responding to natural or man-made disasters, large-scale searches, and most recently, law enforcement or riot surveillance. Team members are trained in advanced skills related to crowd management, crowd psychology and behavior, team formations and movements, use of enhanced personal protective equipment, use of force, and de-escalation and arrests.

Last summer, when Portland became the epicenter of the Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody, the team was on the front lines.

Many demonstrations began peacefully, but escalated into clashes with officers late at night and, at times, ended with vandalism, property damage and fires. The crowd control team was the unit that often set out to disperse groups after the police declared riots illegal.

“Our entire organization has been through something that none of us have seen in our careers, and at a level and intensity that I don’t think any other city in America has experienced,” Davis said.

In late October, the president of the police union, the Portland Police Association, sent a letter to the mayor and the chief of police, urging both to “stand up and publicly support members of the Police Office who they serve voluntarily on the Rapid Response Team. “

“Our members do not volunteer to have Molotov cocktails, fireworks, explosives, rocks, bottles, urine, feces and other dangerous objects thrown at them,” wrote Daryl Turner, then president of the union. He noted that team members volunteer for work without any special pay.

On Thursday, Davis acknowledged that team members have been exposed and subjected to “incredible things” in the past 14 months, including ongoing protests, escalating violence and the pandemic.

“I understand those are very complex issues, but I also understand his perspective,” Davis said of the team’s decision. “If you put a human being through what happened, that takes its toll.”

While protests have significantly subsided in the city, there are still small protests by self-described anarchists in areas of Portland.

Davis said that should a riot break out in the next few days, there will still be a police response from other officers within the office “with the most adequate resources we can.”

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who has led efforts to defund the police force and proposed disbanding the team last fall, said that “the resignations are yet another example of an organization not being held accountable to elected officials or officials. Portland residents ”.

“Earlier this week, for the first time in Portland history, an officer from the PPB Rapid Response Team was charged with a misdemeanor charge for assaulting a photojournalist during a protest last summer,” said Hardesty. “Ironically, we now see some PPB officials taking part in the act they showed so much disdain for last summer by organizing their own protest.”

From May 29 to November 15 of last year, during the height of social justice protests in Portland, city police used force more than 6,000 times, according to a report from the US Department of Justice. USA

Budworth was the first Rapid Response Team officer to face criminal prosecution stemming from the use of force during a protest. The police union has said the prosecution has political momentum and said Budworth’s “shoving” to the head of a woman was accidental.

Also this week, authorities said a Portland Police Bureau detective is under review by the Oregon Department of Justice for possible criminal charges related to the use of force in last year’s racial justice protests.

“I am confident that the (Portland Police) Office will continue its mission of maintaining public safety,” Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Thursday. “In the meantime, my office will continue to focus on the fair and equitable prosecution of criminal matters.”

With information from VOA