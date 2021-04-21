50 Cent starring in the Lionsgate thriller, ‘Free Agents’

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has signed on to star in and executive produce on the Lionsgate action thriller,‘Free Agents’. The film will be written and directed by Deon Taylor, who recently took over Hilary Swank’s film, ‘Fatale’.

The story is described as a high-concept action, sports and heist thriller centered on a group of professional footballers who band together to rob the owners of the teams that exploit them. Jackson to play a veteran quarterback and the leader of a dangerous criminal network that attracts the a promising player to his circle, an act that threatens football aspirations, the family and the safety of the young man.

Joe Bockol devised this story to produce with his partner Roxanne Avent Taylor through Hidden Empire Film Group, an independent label that basically tells stories focused on black people. Aaron Edmonds and Scott O’Brien oversee the project for Lionsgate.